He is writing the story about Defense and Justice history. It goes from milestone to milestone adding chapters of glory. From one dream page to another and to another in no time. It seems distant but it was not long ago, in May 2014, when he was promoted to the First Division for the first time at the hands of Diego Cocca. Since then it grows without pause. And tonight there may be one of those moments of break: this Saturday from 8:30 p.m. he plays against Coquimbo from Chile looking for a place in the final of the South American Cup.

Defense fans, who saw their team compete for the first time in an AFA tournament in 1978, also travel from emotion to emotion. All the good things happened in 42 years: they went from D to C to land in the Primera B Metropolitana in 1986. A year later, the Falcon got a ticket to the National B, a category he left in 2014. From that team, midfielder Nelson Acevedo, emerged from the Inferiors, who will be a substitute this afternoon, still persists.

Defense is one victory away from reaching its first international final in just 4 appearances (3 in the Copa Sudamericana and one in the Copa Libertadores). This semi-final is, of course, his best mark. But the team led by Hernán Crespo, who seems to be in his last moments in the cast of Florencio Varela, has something to believe with. He will have a tough rival in front: Coquimbo Unido, a club that had only competed once on the international level (1992 Copa Libertadores).

It is presumed that the semi-final back at the Tito Tomaghello will be spicy. The first leg (0-0) was played last Tuesday in Paraguay because three Defense players, Rafael Delgado, Washington Camacho and Francisco Pizzini, tested positive for Covid-19 in a test carried out by the Chilean authorities. The studies carried out by Conmebol had been negative, so the game was postponed and it was moved from Santiago to Asunción. Since then there has been crossfire between both teams. Even this Friday from Coquimbo they denounced that a Crespo collaborator infiltrated the latest practice in their country of the trans-Andean group.

He played better defense in the first leg and perhaps his biggest sin was not having scored an away goal. Now, any equality with goals will put the Chilean team in the final of Mario Alberto Kempes against Lanús, on Saturday 23 January. Equality at zero will send the definition to penalties. “I am convinced that the goal will be achieved. The players show me the courage and courage to play these kinds of games. In the first leg we had to specify, but I am not worried because we had goal situations, “said Crespo in the previous one.

And it is true that the Falcón coach was satisfied because he could repeat the same headlines that tied in Paraguay, although Delgado and Acevedo bid to get among the eleven. Miguel Merentiel’s three goals against Aldosivi on Thursday, for the local tournament, were not enough for him to be among the footballers who will jump onto the pitch from the start. Thus, the scorer Braian Romero (6 shouts, the same as Nicolás Orsini de Lanús) will be accompanied by former Boca Walter Bou.

Coquimbo will not have any casualties either, so it is presumed that coach Juan José Ribera will repeat the team, with Argentines Matías Cano (goalkeeper), Federico Pereyra (defender) and Lautaro Palacios (forwards) from the start and Gaspar Iñiguez (midfielder) among the alternates. “We are a humble team, that’s why we appeal to effort,” said Ribera.

It goes Defense for the glory, for the victory that makes him write his most golden page. The soccer pride of the country also plays: if the Falcon prevails, a national team will be the champion of the South American Cup.