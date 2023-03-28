With the previous stage of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana already completed, and with the confirmation of the last teams to qualify for the group stage, which will begin on Tuesday, April 4, the draw for the group stage of the second tournament was held hours ago. most important continental event at the club level, where the 32 participating clubs were divided into eight groups of four teams each.
It should be remembered that the best-placed team in each zone will enter directly into the round of 16 of the tournament, where the third placed in each of the Copa Libertadores groups will join, while each team that finishes in second place in the groups of the South American, will enter the round of 16 of the competition.
Next, we will focus on the Prizes of this edition of the Copa Sudamericana: the money that each institution will receive per game, for advancing in the round and for being champion. It should be noted that the Argentine teams Estudiantes LP, Huracán, Tigre, Newell’s, Defensa y Justicia, Gimnasia LP and San Lorenzo will participate.
Conmebol will distribute around $301 million in their club tournaments, which would mean a increase of more than USD 57 million compared to 2022, 23% more. In the South American they will be distributed up to $77.8 million, $17.8 million more than in 2022, an increase of 30% compared to the previous edition.
The champion of the South American could receive an accumulated $8.6 million from phase 1, at the close of the tournament, with an increase of 8% in relation to 2022. By winning this competition, the champion also ensures that they earn more money for the collect (will hand out a bag of $2.7 million between the winner and the second, which marks an increase of 13% compared to the previous edition), and automatically the amounts for participation in the group stage of the Libertadores of the following year.
