Copa Sudamericana 2023 guide: participating teams, schedule, matches and more

It will be on April 4 when Date 1 of the Group Phase begins, which will end on June 29. This first phase is played by the twelve classified from Argentina and Brazil plus the 16 that arrive from the preliminary phase plus the four teams from Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores. The participants are divided into eight groups of four teams each in roundtrip games, advancing the first two in each sector. Then come the Playoffs round of 16, where the second in each group face the third in the Libertadores Cup Roundtrip to define the Eighth, then moving on to the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and the Grand Final, which is agreed to be held at the Centennial Stadium from Montevideo.

B Group: Emelec (Ecuador), Guarani (Paraguay), Danube (Uruguay), Hurricane (Argentina).

Group C: Students La Plata (Argentina), Bragantino (Brazil), Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia), Tacuary (Paraguay).

Group D: Sao Paulo (Brazil), Sports Tolima (Colombia), Tigre (Argentina), Puerto Cabello (Venezuela).

Group E: Santos (Brazil), Newell’s Old Boys (Argentina), Blooming (Bolivia), Audax Italiano (Chile).

Group F: Peñarol (Uruguay), Defense and Justice (Argentina), América Mineiro (Brazil), Millionaires (Colombia).

Group G: Santa Fe (Colombia), Universitario (Peru), Goiás (Brazil), Gymnastics and Fencing (Argentina).

Group H: San Lorenzo (Argentina), Palestino (Chile), Students from Mérida (Venezuela), Fortaleza (Brazil).

The Playoffs of the Eighth was agreed from July 11 to 20 of the same month. The Round of 16 will take place from August 1 to 10, the Quarterfinals from August 22 to 31, the Semifinals from September 26 to October 5, and the Grand Final will be on October 28.