Copa Sudamericana 2023 guide: participating teams, schedule, matches and more

This week the raffle for the South American Cup 2023where the clubs of each country of the CONMEBOL They will fight to take the glory of the contest, after the corresponding previous phases.
It will be on April 4 when Date 1 of the Group Phase begins, which will end on June 29. This first phase is played by the twelve classified from Argentina and Brazil plus the 16 that arrive from the preliminary phase plus the four teams from Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores. The participants are divided into eight groups of four teams each in roundtrip games, advancing the first two in each sector. Then come the Playoffs round of 16, where the second in each group face the third in the Libertadores Cup Roundtrip to define the Eighth, then moving on to the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and the Grand Final, which is agreed to be held at the Centennial Stadium from Montevideo.
Group A: League of Quito (Ecuador), Botafogo (Brazil), César Vallejo University (Peru), Magallanes (Chile).
B Group: Emelec (Ecuador), Guarani (Paraguay), Danube (Uruguay), Hurricane (Argentina).
Group C: Students La Plata (Argentina), Bragantino (Brazil), Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia), Tacuary (Paraguay).
Group D: Sao Paulo (Brazil), Sports Tolima (Colombia), Tigre (Argentina), Puerto Cabello (Venezuela).
Group E: Santos (Brazil), Newell’s Old Boys (Argentina), Blooming (Bolivia), Audax Italiano (Chile).
Group F: Peñarol (Uruguay), Defense and Justice (Argentina), América Mineiro (Brazil), Millionaires (Colombia).
Group G: Santa Fe (Colombia), Universitario (Peru), Goiás (Brazil), Gymnastics and Fencing (Argentina).
Group H: San Lorenzo (Argentina), Palestino (Chile), Students from Mérida (Venezuela), Fortaleza (Brazil).
The Group stage It will take place from April 4 to June 29. Date 1 will be played from April 4 to 6, Date 2 from April 18 to 20, Date 3 from April 26 to 28, Date 4 from May 23 to 25, Date 5 from June and Date 6 from June 27 to 29.
The Playoffs of the Eighth was agreed from July 11 to 20 of the same month. The Round of 16 will take place from August 1 to 10, the Quarterfinals from August 22 to 31, the Semifinals from September 26 to October 5, and the Grand Final will be on October 28.
DATE 1
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
04/04
|
Audax Italiano vs Newell’s Old boys
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/04
|
Goias vs Santa Fe
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/04
|
Cesar Vallejo vs Quito League
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/04
|
Estudiantes Merida vs. San Lorenzo
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/04
|
Blooming vs. Santos
|
6:30 p.m.
|
04/04
|
Millionaires vs Defense and Justice
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/05
|
Fortress vs Palestinian
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/05
|
Oriente Petrolero vs Estudiantes
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/05
|
Danube vs. Emelec
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/05
|
America Mineiro vs. Penarol
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/05
|
Gymnastics vs College
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/06
|
Hurricane vs Guarani
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/06
|
Magellan vs Botafogo
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/06
|
Puerto Cabello vs. Tolima
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/06
|
Tacuary vs. Bragantino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/06
|
Tiger vs Sao Paulo
|
6:00 p.m.
DATE 2
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
04/18
|
Bragantino vs Oriente Petrolero
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Newell’s vs Blooming
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Palestinian vs Estudiantes Merida
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Students vs. Tacuary
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Sao Paulo vs. Puerto Cabello
|
6:30 p.m.
|
04/18
|
Santa Fe vs Gymnastics
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
Guarani vs Danube
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
San Lorenzo vs Fortress
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
Defense and Justice vs Atlético Mineiro
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/19
|
Quito League vs Magallanes
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Peñarol vs Millionaires
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Santos vs Italian Audax
|
4:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Botafogo vs Cesar Vallejo
|
6:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Tolima vs Tigre
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
Emelec vs Huracan
|
8:00 p.m.
|
04/20
|
University vs Goias
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 3
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
02/05
|
Hurricane vs Danube
|
4:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Tacuary vs Oriente Petrolero
|
4:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Tolima vs Sao Paulo
|
4:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Bragantino vs Students
|
6:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Magellan vs Cesar Vallejo
|
6:00 p.m.
|
02/05
|
Newell’s vs Santos
|
6:30 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Palestinian vs San Lorenzo
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Guarani vs. Emelec
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Millionaires vs America Mineiro
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/03
|
Puerto Cabello vs Tigre
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Gymnastics vs Goias
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Italian Audax vs. Blooming
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Botafogo vs Quito League
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Defense and Justice vs Peñarol
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
Fortaleza vs Estudiantes Merida
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/04
|
University vs Santa Fe
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 4
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
05/23
|
Goiás vs University
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Gymnastics vs. Santa Fe
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Magallanes vs Quito League
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
América Mineiro vs Defense and Justice
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Puerto Cabello vs Sao Paulo
|
6:30 p.m.
|
05/23
|
Millionaires vs Peñarol
|
8:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Fortress vs San Lorenzo
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Italian Audax vs Santos
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Tiger vs. Tolima
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/24
|
Blooming vs. Newell’s
|
8:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Tacuary vs. Students
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Danube vs Guarani
|
4:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Hurricane vs. Emelec
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Oriente Petrolero vs Bragantino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Estudiantes Merida vs Palestino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
05/25
|
Cesar Vallejo vs. Botafogo
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 5
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
06/06
|
Students Merida vs Fortaleza
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Peñarol vs Defense and Justice
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
America Mineiro vs Millionaires
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Tigre vs. Puerto Cabello
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Saints vs. Newell’s
|
6:30 p.m.
|
06/06
|
Quito League vs Botafogo
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/07
|
Students vs Bragantino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/07
|
Blooming vs. Audax Italiano
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/07
|
Emelec vs Guarani
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Oriente Petrolero vs Tacuary
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Sao Paulo vs. Tolima
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Goias vs Gymnastics
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Danube vs Hurricane
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
San Lorenzo vs Palestino
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Santa Fe vs. University
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/08
|
Cesar Vallejo vs. Magallanes
|
8:00 p.m.
DATE 6
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
SCHEDULE
|
06/27
|
San Lorenzo vs Estudiantes Merida
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/27
|
Palestinian vs Fortress
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/27
|
Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello
|
6:30 p.m.
|
06/27
|
Sao Paulo vs. Tiger
|
6:30 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Students vs Oriente Petrolero
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Bragantino vs. Tacuary
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Emelec vs Danube
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Guarani vs Hurricane
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/28
|
University vs Gymnastics
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/28
|
Santa Fe vs. Goias
|
8:00 p.m.
|
06/29
|
Newell’s vs Audax Italiano
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/29
|
Santos vs. Blooming
|
4:00 p.m.
|
06/29
|
Botafogo vs. Magallanes
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/29
|
Quito League vs César Vallejo
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/29
|
Penarol vs America Mineiro
|
6:00 p.m.
|
06/29
|
Defense and Justice vs Millionaires
|
6:00 p.m.
