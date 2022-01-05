The greatest champion of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup started the campaign in search of his 11th title with the right foot, Corinthians defeated Resende by 2-1, this Tuesday (4), at the Martins Pereira stadium, in São José of the Fields.

With the victory, Timão took the lead in Group 15 with 3 points. Resende, on the other hand, is the lantern, without any point. São José-SP and River-PI, who tied for 1 to 1, appear with one point each.

After a goalless first half, Corinthians opened the scoring with Keven. Resende came to tie with Bismark in a penalty kick. But Matheus Araújo received it from Biro and hit first to guarantee the final victory of Timão.

Other results from this Tuesday:

Francana 1 x 1 Ponte Preta

Youth 2 x 1 Trust-PB

São José-SP 1 x 1 River-PI

Audax-SP 2 x 0 Santo André

Joinville 0 x 0 Camaçariense

Portuguese Mogi 0 x 0 Union

International 2 x 0 São Raimundo-RR

