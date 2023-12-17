He Junior from Barranquilla last week he celebrated his tenth star in the Colombian Professional Football (FPC), by defeating Independiente Medellín in kicks from the penalty spot. The team he leads Arturo Reyes completed the number of Colombian teams that will play the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

Junior qualified for the group stage of the Libertadores as Colombia 2. Colombia 1 will be Millionaires, winner of the League in the first semester after winning the definition from the white point to National Athletic.

The other two Colombian teams will be in the preliminary phase of the Cup: Águilas Doradas, as the best team in the reclassification that did not achieve a star, and Atlético Nacional, which was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup. César Farías' team qualified for the first time in its history to the tournament of the Conmebol.

The draw for the preliminary phases of the Copa Libertadores will take place this Tuesday, December 19, at 10 a.m. in Colombia, at the headquarters of the Conmebol, in Asuncion. The two champions of the League in 2023, Millonarios and Junior, They will have to wait until February to find out their rivals in the group stage of the international championship.

The first draw will only feature Nacional and Águilas Doradas, who will know the paths from the second qualifying phase. Colombian teams will not be able to meet in the same series.

For the second draw they will be Millionaires and Junior of Barranquilla. They can also be Eagles and National if they manage to qualify for the group stage.

It should be noted that the format of the Libertadores Cup It will not be modified despite the tight schedule for the Copa América in the middle of the year. Three preliminary rounds will be played, a group stage with 32 teams and the elimination phase of two games until the final, which is a single match.

