There is concern and excitement about the future of Brazil in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and for the possible disqualification of their clubs from the international tournaments of the Conmebol.

The controversy arose after a court of Rio de Janeiro dismissed on December 7 Ednaldo Rodrigues and appointed as interim president of the Brazilian Football Confederation to José Perdiz to organize new elections in the governing body of Brazilian football.

This decision of an ordinary court is not tolerated even by the Fifa nor for the Conmebol, since they do not allow state interference in the management of their member associations. For this reason they could disaffiliate Brazil of all his competitions if he does not recover Ednaldo Rodrigues as president of the CBF.

“The regulations are clear and forceful. Under no circumstances is the intervention of external forces allowed in the matters that concern its associates,” said the source, who preferred to remain anonymous after clarifying that these issues “are only aired to through resolutions and not mere opinions of its directors,” sources from the South American organization stated to the AFP.

Colombian clubs benefiting from a possible sanction?

The possible sanction of Fifa and Conmebol would exclude the national team from the qualifying round and the Brazilian teams from the Libertadores and Sudamericana Cups. There the range of possibilities opens up for two Colombian teams that are excited about having a place in eternal glory.

Conmebol would distribute the eight places that Brazil has in the Libertadores among the different members of the organization. Colombia would receive two more quotas for this edition and would be left with six teams in the tournament.

National Athletic, that is going to begin its participation in the second round, and Golden Eagles, who will do the same from the first, could skip those preliminary matches and have a direct place in the group stage.

Those places in the preliminary phase would be left for América de Cali and Deportivo Independiente Medellín, teams that, due to their position in the reclassification table, earned a place in the Copa Sudamericana, but would be promoted to the Libertadores as long as there is an official sanction against the Brazilian Football Confederation and its clubs.

For now, Fifa and Conmebol, which They do not recognize Perdiz as CBF intervener, They are investigating the case and could take action on the matter with exemplary sanctions, a situation similar to that experienced a few weeks ago with the Malian Football Federation after considering “undue interference” by the government of that country.

The Minister of Sports dissolved the entity's executive committee and appointed a “provisional committee” to manage the association and arrange for the election of a new board of directors, despite warnings from the governing body of world football.

