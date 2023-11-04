You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Kenedy’s goal for Fluminense in the Libertadores.
Kenedy’s goal for Fluminense in the Libertadores.
Fluminense takes the lead in the first half of extra time with a ‘bomb’ from Kenedy.
The final of the Copa Libertadores is being exciting. The 1-1 draw between Boca Juniors and Fluminense at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro forced extra time to be played to find out this year’s continental champion.
The first part of extra time is being electrifying after Fluminense’s goal that took the lead again thanks to a ‘bombshell’ from Kenedy, who made the Maracaná stadium ‘explode’.
In the 99th minute, the forward made a one-two with Keno and, from the crescent of the area, he took a right hand that beat the defense of goalkeeper Sergio Romero to make it 1-2 in favor of ‘Flu’.
The incredible thing about the goal was Kenedy’s celebration, who went to shout it with his fans on the side of the field. However, The Colombian referee decided to send off the player for a double yellow card, due to his celebration.
