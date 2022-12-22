The South American Football Confederation held this Wednesday the draw for the first three phases of the Libertadores Cup 2023, that will determine the four teams that will reach the group stage of the most important club tournament on the continent.

Independent Medellin, that arrived by way of reclassification, and millionaires, who qualified as champion of the Colombia Cup, will enter the competition in phase 2. They have already defined their rivals for this instance of the Libertadores.

Medellín will play against the winner of the duel in the first phase between The National, from Ecuador, and National Potosi, from Bolivia. If they qualify, they will face the winner of the confrontation between Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay, and Fortaleza, from Brazil.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

For his part, Millionaires’ rival will be Catholic University, from Ecuador. If they qualify, those led by Alberto Gamero will play in phase 3 against the winner of the series between Carabobo, from Venezuela, and Atlético Mineiro, from Brazil.

The schedules of the games of the Colombian teams

Conmebol announced the dates, times and television signals that will broadcast the matches of the first two phases of the tournament. Medellín’s first game, against Nacional Potosí or El Nacional, will be on February 22, at 7 pm El Poderoso will be a visitor.

The return, at the Atanasio Girardot, will be on the first of March, at the same time. The two games will be seen on ESPN in Colombia.

Millonarios will play in Quito against Universidad Católica on February 23, at 7 pm, with a signal from ESPN and the streaming platform Pluto.

The return game is announced by Conmebol to be played on March 2 at El Campín, at 7 pm However, it should be remembered that the IDRD will carry out works to adapt the field to this scenario for two months, which would force Millonarios to look for another stadium. The game will also be seen on ESPN and Pluto.

Conmebol has not yet announced the schedule for the phase 3 matches. It must also be taken into account that the draw for the group phase will be on March 22 and that day, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira will meet their rivals.

