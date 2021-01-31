The ‘Verdao’, as Palmeiras is known in Brazilian football, achieved its second Copa Libertadores by defeating Santos, also from Brazil, 1-0 in the final of the continental tournament. The decisive duel was played at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, which was attended by about 5,000 fans. The duel served to lower the curtain on a championship affected by the Covid-19 pandemic during 2020.

With this victory, ‘Verdao’ becomes the representative of Conmebol in the next Club World Cup that will be played in Qatar from next week.

Breno Lopes, who had entered in the second half, became a hero for the team led by Portuguese Abel Ferreira by converting in injury time. This is how he closed a match that did not show the expected brilliance of a final of the most important club tournament in South America.

Lopes, who scored for the first time in the tournament, took advantage of an aerial ball to take it to the back of the net with an accurate header on the added time of the game, specifically at minute 99, and when everything pointed to overtime being played.

Abel Ferreira, a rescue coach, champion of South America

Palmeiras’ triumph allowed Portuguese Abel Ferreira to become the third European coach to win the Copa Libertadores after what was achieved by roata Mirko Jozić (with Colo Colo in 1991) and his compatriot Jorge Jesús (with Flamengo in 2019).

But his arrival at Palmeiras was not in the way dreamed of. On his shoulders was the responsibility of taking the baton from Vanderley Luxembourg, who had been performing well in the continental tournament, with the team in first place, but who was not showing a commensurate performance in the domestic tournament.

Luxembourg, who has managed the Brazilian team and Real Madrid, was fired after accumulating several consecutive defeats. Ferreira assumed and made his debut with victory in the Brazil Cup, a tournament in which he will play the final against Gremio de Porto Alegre.

In addition to establishing himself as Libertadores champion, Ferreira guided Palmeiras to climb the ‘Brasileirao’ (Brazil’s main league) table to fifth place.

Palmeiras, the most regular club in the Cup

In the Libertadores, the presence of Ferreira did not clash and Palmeiras continued to show itself as one of the winning teams in the tournament.

In the round of 16, when the Portuguese made his debut in the Libertadores, the Brazilian club got rid of Delfín from Ecuador by winning both games. In the quarterfinals, Libertad from Paraguay took one of the two draws accumulated by ‘Verdao’ in the contest, while in the semifinals, River Plate from Argentina gave him the only defeat by winning as a visitor (0-2) but Palmeiras had won in the first leg, played in Avellaneda (3-0).

In summary, Palmeiras accumulated a total of 10 wins (including the final), tied two games and only lost one. He scored 33 goals throughout the tournament, adding that of Breno Lopes, and only received four annotations against.

The ‘Verdao’ will have to wait for the outcome of the match between Tigres de Monterrey (Mexican team and representative of Concacaf) and Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea (Asian Champions League champion) to meet his rival in the semifinal of the Club World Cup. On the other side of the key, the powerful Bayern Münich of Germany is the great candidate.

Palmeiras expands his dominance over Santos in the ‘classic of nostalgia’

Prior to the decisive match, which marked their first international clash between the two, Palmeiras and Santos had played a total of 295 matches of the so-called ‘Classico do Saudade’ (‘classic of nostalgia’): ‘Verdao’ had won 125 duels against 93 victories for ‘Peixe’ and they had added 77 draws.

The rivalry, despite not being one of the most important in Brazil, is one of the longest. Both teams are among the oldest in the country (Santos was founded in 1912 and Palmeiras in 1914) and they faced tough competition in the 1960s, when Santos played Pelé and his rival Ademir da Guia participated.

The anecdotal note of this final is that Neymar Jr, former player of Santos and current Paris Saint-Germain (France), lost a bet with also Brazilian Gabriel Jesús (former player of Palmeiras and record of Manchester City) and must invite him to dinner at the future.

