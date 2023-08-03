A solitary goal in the first half from the creative Raphael Veiga sentenced this Wednesday the victory at home, by 0-1, of Palmeiras over Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian duel for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

The Brazilian champion, led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, thus came out on top in the key and will define the series at home next week.

Atlético Mineiro completed ten matches without victory, nine of them under the command of former Brazilian and Portuguese coach Luiz Felipe Scolari “Felipão”, while Palmeiras chained its sixth consecutive victory in the current Libertadores.

The visiting team rang the first warning bell at the Mineirão stadium in Belo Horizonte when Jamerson saved a Gabriel Menino shot on the line after eight minutes of play.



The goal came after 28 minutes, after a rebound attempt by Jamerson and when the ball was left over for Raphael Veiga, Unmarked, he defined without problem on goalkeeper Everson in what would be the only goal of the night.

Before the end of the first half, the striker Hulk was about to match the actions with a shot that passed very close to the goal defended by Weverton.

In the second half, Atlético Mineiro turned on Palmeiras. Jamerson, with a header, and Pedrinho had the clearest chances, but Weverton came out on top.

in discount timeWith Atlético Mineiro resigned to defeat and almost surrendered on the field of play, Palmeiras tried to extend the lead and reserve Jhon Jhon smashed a shot into the vertical.

The second leg will be played on August 9 in Sao Paulo.

Data sheet

0. Atletico Mineiro: Everson; Renzo Saravia (m.80, Mariano), Jemerson, Igor Rabello, Guilherme Arana; Otávio (m.62, Pedrinho), Rodrigo Battaglia, Matías Zaracho (m.35, Igor Gomes); Cristian Pavón (m.79, Hyoran), Paulinho (m.79, Alan Kardec) and Hulk.

Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

1. Palm trees: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Joaquin Piquerez; Gabriel Menino (m.63, Richard Ríos), Ze Rafael, Raphael Veiga (m.89, José “Flaco” López); Artur (m.76, Marcos Rocha), Rony (m.89, Breno Lopes) and Dudu (m.64, Jhon Jhon).

Coach: Abel Ferreira.

Goal: 0-1, m.28: Raphael Veiga.

Referee: The Argentine Facundo Tello. He admonished the local Guilherme Arana and the visitors Gabriel Menino and Jhon Jhon.

Incidents: First leg match for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores between Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras played at the Mineirão stadium in Belo Horizonte.

EFE