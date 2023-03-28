The Conmebol carried out this Monday the draw for the group stage of the Libertadores Cupwhich has the presence of 3 Colombian teams

The third of each group will play a play-off with the second of the Copa Sudamericana. The winners continue in that tournament, in the round of 16.

In the Copa Libertadores, the Colombian teams participating in this phase are Atlético Atlético Nacional, Independiente Medellín and Deportivo Pereira.

The groups of the Libertadores

The champion Flamengo and the two biggest teams in Argentina, Boca Juniors and River Plate, have accessible rivals in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América in 2023. Fla, the great favorite to win the title, which they already achieved in three times (1981, 2019 and 2022), they will play in Group A against Racing de Avellaneda (champion in 1967) and against two teams that are playing the Libertadores for the first time, Aucas from Quito and the Chilean Ñublense.

Boca Juniors, for its part, six times champion of the continental tournament, leads a Group F in which it should not suffer major shocks against Colo Colo, monarch in 1991, the Venezuelan Monagas and Deportivo Pereira of Colombia. Their arch-rivals River Plate, four-time champions and the last non-Brazilian team to win the

Libertadores, in 2018, leads a Group D in which they will meet Fluminense, The Strongest from La Paz and the Peruvian Sporting Cristal.

For its part, Athletico Paranaense, finalist of the last edition of the Libertadores, will play in Group G along with fellow Brazilian Atlético Mineiro, Libertad de Paraguay and Alianza Lima. In this series there are two teams from the same country, because Atlético Mineiro came from the previous phases.

The group stage of the Libertadores will be played from next week until June 29 and the first two of each series will advance to the round of 16, whose crosses will be decided by draw. Meanwhile, the third of the eight series of the

Libertadores will play a playoff round (round trip) against the second in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana for a place in the round of 16 of this tournament.

The 2023 Copa Libertadores final will be held in November at the cathedral of Brazilian football, the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Group A: Flamengo (Bra), Racing (Arg), Aucas (Ecu), Ñublense (Chi)

Group B: National (Uru), Inter (Bra), Metropolitans (Ven), Ind Medellin (Col)

Group C: Palmeiras (Bra), Barcelona (Ecu), Bolívar (Bol), Cerro Porteño (Par)

Group D: River Plate (Arg), Fluminense (Bra), The Strongest (Bol), Sporting Cristal (Per)

Group E: Ind. del Valle (Ecu), Corinthians (Bra), Argentinos (Arg), Liverpool (Uru)

Group F: Boca Juniors (Arg), Colo Colo (Chi), Monagas (Ven), Pereira (Col)

Group G: Paranaense (Bra), Libertad (Par), Alianza Lima (Peru), Mineiro (Bra)

Group H: Olimpia (Pair), National Athletic (Col)Melgar (Peru), Board of Trustees (Arg)

