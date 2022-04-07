Copa Libertadores, live: Tolima loses against Atlético Mineiro

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sports Tolima
The team led by Hernán Torres makes its debut in this new edition of the tournament.
April 06, 2022, 07:59 PM
Sports Tolima loses at this time 0-1 with Atlético Mineiro, champion of Brazil, in his debut in the group stage of the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores. the match is played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.
The team led by Hernán Torres, second in the league table, seeks to be the first Colombian club to overcome the group stage since 2018.
Alignments of Tolima and Atlético Mineiro
#HeadlineDT 👥 Meet the 11 holder of Deportes Tolima to face Atlético Mineiro starting at 7:00 pm at Murillo Toro, for date 1 of CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022.
Come on Tolima, let’s go for the #Eternal glory! pic.twitter.com/Pp0MOYcKNn
– Sports Club Tolima SA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@cdtolima) April 6, 2022
April 06, 2022, 07:59 PM
