Thursday, April 7, 2022
Copa Libertadores, live: Tolima loses against Atlético Mineiro

April 7, 2022
Tolima

Sports Tolima

The team led by Hernán Torres makes its debut in this new edition of the tournament.

Sports Tolima loses at this time 0-1 with Atlético Mineiro, champion of Brazil, in his debut in the group stage of the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores. the match is played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.

The team led by Hernán Torres, second in the league table, seeks to be the first Colombian club to overcome the group stage since 2018.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Tolima and Atlético Mineiro

