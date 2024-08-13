Junior de Barranquilla faces Colo Colo of Chile on Tuesday with hopes of advancing to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, with opposing strategies in the first leg to be played at the Monumental stadium in Santiago (7:30 pm ESPN TV).

The Tiburón team, which has just celebrated its centenary, bases its expectations on having been the undefeated leader of zone D in the group stage of the tournament, with two wins and four draws, beating Botafogo of Brazil and leaving behind Ecuadorian Liga de Quito, champion of the Sudamericana in 2023.

The red-and-whites did not have a good start in the second tournament of the Colombian league, with irregular results, adding five points out of 12 with one win, two draws and one loss. At least they were able to rest during the weekend, since their match against Deportivo Pasto was suspended and that allowed them to arrive in Santiago three days early to prepare for this match.

Junior goes for everything

Carlos Bacca, figure of the match for Junior. Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME Share

The Barranquilla coach, Arturo Reyes, could have tactical variations and modify the 4-2-3-1 to make way for a 4-1-4-1, to weave the midfield and counter the rival attack, as he expects a very offensive game from the Chilean team.

“The Libertadores is very tight and we have to be smart. They are going to impose their rhythm from the start so we have to take them where we want them to go,” said Junior defender Rafael Pérez.

The key player among the Barranquilla team’s starters would be midfielder Didier Moreno, who would be alone in front of the four-man defense line and would receive support from José Enamorado and Víctor Cantillo, if Reyes decides to go with that formation. In attack, the striker is Carlos Bacca. “Our wide players are much faster than them on the wings and with space we can generate more danger and win this match,” said Cantillo.

Junior arrived in Santiago with the best of its roster and with the hope of getting a good result in the first leg to settle the tie in Barranquilla on August 20.

Tough rival

AME9562. SANTIAGO (CHILE), 08/10/2024.- Marcelo Díaz (l) of Universidad de Chile with Arturo Vidal of Colo Colo of Colo Colo, during a match for the Chilean National Championship, this Saturday at the National Stadium in Santiago (Chile). EFE/ Elvis González Photo:EFE Share

Cacique, who had not reached this stage of the competition for six years, are excited by their record playing at the Monumental in this phase, in which they have five wins, two draws and only one loss. But their record against Colombian teams at home is not so encouraging, with two wins, three draws and four losses.

In addition, they arrive after finishing second in Group A with six points and the same goal difference as Paraguay’s Cerro Porteño, but they secured their ticket in a dramatic match in Asunción thanks to their away goal in the 1-1 draw. After overcoming an injury, Arturo Vidal was scheduled to start, although on Saturday he only played the first half. The Chilean footballer, a great reference for the team, referred to the period of rest that Junior had in comparison to the situation at Colo Colo.

“I hope they give us more opportunities to play these matches here, since Junior was given a free weekend in Colombia, nobody had said anything, but they will be 100% ready,” Vidal said after Saturday’s match in the local tournament.

The winner of the tie will advance to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of the series between Argentine teams River Plate and Talleres de Córdoba.

