Saints and Palmeiras will star in the final of the 61st edition of the Copa Libertadores of America, in a clearly Brazilian definition of the tournament that has not happened since 2006, when in that Porto Alegre International campaign they defeated São Paulo.

The second single-match final in the history of the Copa Libertadores will be played at the Stadium Maracana of the city of Rio de Janeiro: it will be the Saturday, January 30, at 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time), a schedule that allows the meeting to be seen in central time on the European night.

It will be televised by the main signal of the ESPN network, in the channels 103 from Cablevisión and 621 from DirecTV. It can also be seen on Conmebol’s own channel on social networks, through Facebook Watch.

The Maracanã stadium will host the 2020 Copa Libertadores final.

The Copa Libertadores 2020 It will have its culminating moment in 2021, since the competition had to be interrupted from March 12 to September 15, as a result of the sanitary restrictions imposed on the continent by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the draw for this edition of the Liberators, held on December 17, 2019 at the headquarters of the Conmebol from the Paraguayan city of Luque, it had been defined that the final would be played at the Estadio Maracana, but on November 21, 2020.

The six months without competition that the continental tournaments suffered for the Covid-19 They determined that the meeting that will determine the new champion will be more than two months after that original schedule.

The first single match final of the Libertadores Cup It was played on November 23, 2019 at the National Stadium in Lima, where Flamengo defeated River Plate 2-1, with two goals scored at the end of the match by Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, to reverse a result that had been unfavorable from the first half with both Rafael Santos Borré.

How Santos and Palmeiras got to the final

Santos and Palmeiras began their participation in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, and they were the teams that garnered the most points in that stretch of the competition: both achieved 15 units, after five victories and a draw.

He Verdao He was part of group B, in which he finished above Guaraní, Bolívar and Tigre, with 17 goals in favor and two against.

Argentine Patricio Loustau will be the referee for the final between Santos and Palmeiras. (AFP)

He Peixe made a lot of difference to Delfín from Ecuador, Defensa y Justicia and Olimpia in group G. If they were consecrated in the final, that area of ​​the Liberators It will have illuminated the two South American champions of the season, since Defense and Justice fell to the South American after having finished third in the group and were crowned in the definition against Lanús.

In the direct knockout round, Palmeiras they eliminated Delfín (8 to 1 overall), Libertad in the quarterfinals (4 to 1) and River Plate (3 to 2) in the round of 16.

Saints, meanwhile, he took the Quito University Sports League out of the way (overall from 2 to 2, it was resolved by the two goals he had scored as a visitor), Gremio in the quarterfinals (5 to 2) and Boca Juniors (3 to 0).

In the 12 games he accumulated Palmeiras, achieved nine wins, two draws and one defeat, with 32 goals for and six against. The campaign Saints, in the same number of games, he registers eight victories, three equalities and one fall, with 20 goals scored and nine conceded.

