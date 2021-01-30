Palmeiras will seek in the final against Santos to consecrate himself for the second time champion of the Libertadores Cup, a tournament that has not won for almost 22 years, and thus increase its thin track record in international tournaments.

Palmeiras’ last consecration in the Copa Libertadores dates from 1999, the only crown he has in the contest, achieved in the club’s most successful era in continental tournaments, when it was managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari.

In total, Verdao has two official Conmebol crowns: the aforementioned Liberators 1999 and the missing Mercosur Cup 1998. He is also credited with the award Rio Cup, a contest that was played between 1951 and 1953 in the city of Rio de Janeiro, South American and European clubs, and in which Palmeiras won the first edition.

Palmeiras international titles

Marcos, goalkeeper and one of the great figures of Palmeiras who became strong on the international level.

Palmeiras reached his first final of the Copa Libertadores in his first participation, in 1961. After eliminating Independiente de Avellaneda in the quarterfinals and Independiente Santa Fe in the semifinals, he fell in the definition against Peñarol, who was consecrated at the Pacaembú Stadium after having won 1 to 0 in Montevideo and tied 1 to 1 in San Pablo.

In 1968 he returned to the final, an instance in which he was again empty-handed, as Estudiantes de La Plata, the team led by Osvaldo Zubeldia, beat him, who also needed three games to consecrate themselves: after both won at home. , the Argentine team won the Centenario Stadium.

It took 30 years for Palmeiras play a continental final again. With Felipao Scolari in technical driving, he arrived undefeated to the definition of the Mercosur Cup 1998 (nine wins and a draw) and in the final he beat Cruzeiro, against whom he needed to play a third tie-breaker.

His second international title was coming soon, the following year. In 1999 he achieved his only crown in the Liberators, in which after eliminating River Plate in the semifinals, he defeated Deportivo Cali. In the rematch, played in the Antarctic Park, the penalty was reached.

In the final of the Intercontinental Cup that same year they faced off against Manchester United at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, where they lost 1-0 with a goal scored by Irishman Roy Keane.

By the same route he fell at the end of the Liberators the following year, against Boca Juniors, with which they tied 2-2 at La Bombonera and 0-0 at San Pablo. That was the last decisive match he reached Palmeiras until in the 2020 edition of the Cup he again finds himself with the opportunity to win his third international crown.

