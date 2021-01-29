Saints and Palmeiras face on Saturday in the Maracana Stadium from Rio de Janeiro by the final of the Copa Libertadores 2020. A Brazilian final that promises to give us great moments. The duel between Cuca and Abel ferreiro, who have proven to be the best coaches in the competition and want to take their teams to the top of America.

El Peixe is looking for his fourth trophy. He was already champion in 1962, 1963 and 2011. For his part, Verdao has only won one Copa Libertadores throughout its history. It was in 1999, after imposing on Deportivo Cali in a historic final that had to be defined on penalties.

In the preview of this duel, we reviewed some of the players who have worn the shirts of both teams. One of the most talked about is Keirrison that, after emerging in Palmeiras, had a failed passage through FC Barcelona. During his stay in the azulgrana team he chained several assignments, among them, to Saints, With which he won the Paulista Championship and the 2011 Copa Libertadores.

The most recent case is Lucas Lima, current Verdao player, who before arriving there stood out at Peixe, where he spent four years.

Another prominent name is Marcos Assunçao, a player very remembered in Spain. He played 143 games and scored 29 goals in the 6 years he wore the shirt of the Betis. Before reaching the Spanish league, the midfielder played in Saints in up to three different stages of his career. With the Peixe won the Rio-Sao Paulo Tournament and the Conmebol Cup in 1998. Between 2010 and 2012, he played with Palmeiras, with which he conquered the Brazil Cup.

The list of players who have worn both jerseys goes up to 30, among which are also Zé Roberto, Antonio Carlos, Edu Dracena Leo Lima, Wendel, David Braz, Wellington Paulista or Maikon Leite.