Sao Paulo, home to teams of great continental prestige such as Palmeiras, Sao Paulo or Corinthians, and a city where football is breathed, was chosen for the presentation of the new sponsor of the Libertadores Cup.

In the hotel event room Hilton Morumbi, and with the presence of journalists from the region, the official announcement was made at an event adorned with the Copa Libertadores trophy.

Is about TCLa technology giant, a brand based in China, which has made strong incursions into the Latin American market, and is now betting on sponsoring the main club tournament in the area.

Libertadores Cup Trophy.

The firm, which has been in Colombia for 15 years, and Conmebol signed an agreement for the next 3 years for the competition, guaranteeing new income for the development of South American football, although the amounts were not disclosed.

The alliance with Conmebol It began in 2019 with the 2019 Copa América, then with the 2021 Cup and now it extends with the Conmebol Libertadores.

The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguezwas absent due to his participation in the FIFA Congress in Africa, however he sent a welcome message to the brand.

“It is a leading global brand in electronics. We had a very good experience in the previous Copa América, but we look to the future and together we will build more for South American football,” he said in a video message.

About TCL

TCL; sponsor of the Copa Libertadores.

The firm has been venturing into sports as a sponsor of the NFL in the United States, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the participation of four top-level ambassador footballers and great projection: Phil Foden from England, Raphaël Varane from France, Pedri González from Spain and Rodrygo Goes, of Brazil and also in the Champions League

TCL is a consumer electronics company that has a technological ecosystem made up of cell phones, tablets, televisions, washing machines, among other devices and equipment.

It has 42 years of operations globally and 15 years in Colombia. initially in the country through brands such as Alcatel and for two years with its TCL brand.

The 2023 Copa Libertadores that is currently being played in phase 3 will have this final year with a single venue in the stadium Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.



PAUL ROMERO

Invited to Sao Paulo by TCL

More sports news