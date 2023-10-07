Boca Juniors will go for the seventh. Fluminense for the first one. The final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, on November 4 at the Maracaná, will pit a Xeneize team obsessed with being the most successful in the history of the competition against a great Brazilian team that has only just reached its second fight for the title.

The Argentine blue and gold won the sixth Libertadores in 2007 and since then each participation in the main Conmebol club tournament has become a path of disappointments, like that lost final at the Bernabéu in 2018 against its arch-nemesis River Plate. Now he will have a new opportunity to get closer to the seventh cup after having an epic night at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, where he made his way to the final by winning 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes.

Club World Double

The team that wins the 2023 Libertadores title will have a double prize as it will go to the 2023 Club World Cup and the 2025 World Cup.

This is because Fifa has decided to change the format of this competition, which after 2024 will have 32 participants.

Between December 12 and 22 of this year, the tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia with the current system that already has six confirmed participants, including Manchester City, champion of the UEFA Champions League.

In the 2025 edition there will be 12 places for UEFA, 6 for Conmebol, 4 for Africa, 4 for Concacaf, 4 for Asia, one for Oceania and another for the host. These quotas will include the champions of the most important competitions of their confederations that take place between 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Fifa reported that the teams that have already qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup are Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Monterrey (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (United States), Palmeiras (Brazil) , Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England), Real Madrid (Spain), León (Mexico), Manchester City (England) and Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan). They will be joined by Boca or Fluminense.

SPORTS AND AFP

