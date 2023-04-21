The team of National Athletic from Colombia achieved a valuable victory tonight, after beating 3-1 against melgar of Peru in actions of the second day of the group stage of the Libertadores Cup from America.

He National Athletic He had to play outside his stadium, as he was punished for the excesses that his fans did days ago in the Colombian league. However, this was not an impediment to win the duel held in Barranquilla.

An old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, dorlan pabonwas the protagonist in the match, as the coffee grower converted a hat-trick to give victory to the National Athletic. Pabón converted at minutes 28, 38 and 59.

He melgar discounted the difference at minute 57, when the Peruvian Luis Iberico put the momentary 2-1.

With this result, the National Athletic reached six points to become the leader of group H of the Libertadores Cup. For its part, the whole melgar he was left with just one point in third place in the sector.