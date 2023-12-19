This Tuesday the Conmebol The draw for the preliminary phases of the Copa Libertadores was carried out.

Of the 47 qualified teams, 6 will begin Phase 1, in which 3 places for Phase 2 will be disputed. The 3 clubs that emerge as classified from this Phase 1 will complete the composition of 16 teams for Phase 2.

Phase 1 will be played by the qualified teams of: Bolivia (1), Ecuador (1), Paraguay (1), Peru (1), Uruguay (1) and Venezuela (1) in brackets determined by draw.

The 3 winning teams of their respective keys qualify for Phase 2 as E1, E2 and E3.

PHASE 2 of the tournament will be played as follows:

a) This phase will be played by the 3 teams from the previous phase, plus 13 classified teams established as follows: Brazil (2), Colombia (2), Chile (2) and 1 team from the remaining 7 Associations.

b) The 16 teams will play round-trip matches, distributed in 8 keys, established by draw, and whose locations in the pools have been defined based on the criteria of the CONMEBOL CLUBS Ranking as of December 18, 2023.

This is how the Colombian teams looked

For Colombia, the Millonarios, Junior, Águilas and Nacional teams participate in this edition of the Copa Libertadores. Only the previous phase was drawn, in which they are Atlético Nacional and Águilas Doradas.



Golden Eagles vs. Red Bull Bragantino from Brazil.

E3 (Aucas of Ecuador vs. Nacional of Paraguay) vs. National Athletic.

In this phase, round-trip matches will be played. The Classified teams from this phase will compete in Phase 3, and classify as C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7 and C8.

