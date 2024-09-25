Colo Colo’s elimination, after falling 1-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadoresleft, among other things, a footballer who is always the protagonist for what he does on the field and the statements he makes regarding his rivals: Arturo Vidal.

According to the criteria of

Colo Colo midfielder and historic player for the Chilean national team, He looked very upset during the match in Buenos Aires, from the moment the teams came out onto the field until the end of the game when he made gestures to the fans.

In his statements in the mixed zone, in an interview with ESPN, he took the opportunity to remind them that they had said they were going to “fall back” and he also spoke about River Plate’s preparation for the Cup, mentioning that they were afraid of the Chilean team.

‘We pushed them back, from the first minute they were wasting time’

The Chilean had a clash with Franco Armani, the opposing team’s goalkeeper, when the latter, with a feint, cleared his marker and left him lying on the ground as he tried to take a goal kick.

“Did you see how they got behind? From the first minute, the goalkeeper who is world champion was killing time.”said the player and highlighted Colo Colo’s game, which, according to him, coach Marcelo Gallardo was afraid of. “The coach, during his time at River, had never made changes and he did,” he said.

Colo Colo’s Arturo Vidal reacts on Tuesday during the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals between River Plate and Colo Colo. Photo:EFE Share

In addition, during the review he praised the rival team but highlighted the fact that the final of the tournament will be played in that same stadium, the Most Monumental in Buenos Aires. “We fought against a great team that prepared to win the cup, the final was placed here for them,” he said.

Despite the elimination, Vidal’s balance was positive: “We stood up as equals and played better football than they did.”

🗣️ Arturo Vidal after Colo-Colo’s elimination against River Plate: “I heard them say that we were going to come here and get behind… did you see the game where we got them behind? The world champion goalkeeper wasted time from the first minute. The final was won by… pic.twitter.com/dEcpiQCyph — Out of Context Libertadores (@OoCLibertadores) September 25, 2024

Finally, he said that the team’s elimination was “bad luck” because their rivals were able to score the goal that ended their passage through this year’s Copa Libertadores.

River Plate broke the tie they had obtained in the first leg and advanced to the semifinals of the Libertadores with a goal by Facundo Colidio in the 16th minute.

Now, the team from Buenos Aires awaits the semi-final rival that will emerge from the winner of the tie between Fluminense and Atlético Mineiro.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.