The stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin is going to be dyed blue for the exciting duel between Millionaires and Flamengo of Brazil for the first date of group E of the Copa Libertadores de América.

Millionaires makes its debut against the team to beat in its zone, the Brazilians arrived in Bogotá as the top candidates to win the first three points in the zone.

Strength vs. Millionaires Photo:Millonaries FC Share

Without a doubt, it is the most difficult game for those led by DT Alberto Gamero (like the one in Rio de Janeiro on date 6) due to the category of the rival, who has the second most expensive squad in the tournament and is the favorite to win the title of the Libertadores Cup, according to some betting houses.

Flamengo is going to win, according to the AI

There are two very different realities that the two teams live, Millionaires comes from two consecutive wins in the Colombian League after a long streak of seven games without adding three points.

Despite the last two results, Alberto Gamero He still hasn't found the style of play that led his team to be one of the best in Colombia. In addition, the casualties continue to have an effect on the team's performance.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Mauricio Moreno. TIME Share

The reality of Flamengo from Brazil is another, he comes from scoring 0-3 in the first leg final of the Carioca Tournament against Nova Iguacu and landed in Bogotá with almost all his stars at the disposal of an experienced coach like Tite.

The only player who did not arrive in the Colombian capital is the forward Gabriel Barbosawho received a two-year suspension for attempting to 'hinder a drug test.'

The artificial intelligence (AI) evaluated all the possibilities that the two teams have to win and determined that it will be a very close match because each one has its well-defined strengths and weaknesses.

Tite arrives at Flamengo Photo:EFE and AFP Share

However, the AI ​​revealed that the Flamengo It has a certain advantage over its current rival and it has experience at the continental level, since it has won two of the last five editions.

For artificial intelligence, the winner of the match Libertadores Cup will be Flamengo from Brazil, because they have a slight advantage over Millionaires. The result he predicted was 1-2 for the Cariocas.

SPORTS