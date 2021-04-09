Draw preview

We reached the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana and this Friday the fixture of both competitions will be defined, when the groups are drawn in the event that will take place at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, Paraguay.

The raffle, in which they participate 32 teams in both the Libertadores and the South American, will leave eight groups of four teams.

Palmeiras defends the crown achieved last edition after beating Santos in the grand final, and will be one of the components of the first bolillero, along with River Plate, Boca Juniors, Nacional de Uruguay, Flamengo, Cerro Porteño, Olimpia and Sao Paulo.

In the second bowl they will be present Defense and Justice, champion of the 2020 South American Cup, in addition to Racing, Porto Alegre International, Atlético Mineiro, Santa Fe, Quito League, Catholic University and Barcelona SC.

The third bowl will be made up of Vélez, Argentinos Juniors, Sporting Cristal, América de Cali, Fluminense, The Strongest, Universitario and Deportivo Táchira while in the room they will be Deportivo La Guaira, Unión La Calera, Always Ready, Rentistas, Santos or San Lorenzo, Gremio or Independiente del Valle, Libertad or Atlético Nacional and Bolívar or Junior.

In the South American Cup, with Defense as the current champion, the members of the first bolillero will be Independiente, Lanús, Corinthians, Athletico Paranaense, Emelec, Jorge Wilstermann, Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys.

In the second bowl they will be present Palestino, Deportes Tolima, Arsenal, Bahía, Melgar, La Equidad, Huachipato and Sport Huancayo. In the third, Guabirá, Córdoba Workshops, October 12, Aucas, Atlético Clube Goianiense, River Plate, Aragua and Ceará and the fourth and last bolillero will be formed by Red Bull Bragantino, Metropolitanos, Montevideo City Torque or Fénix, Cerro Largo or Peñarol, Libertad or Atlético Nacional, Independiente del Valle or Gremio, Bolívar or Junior and San Lorenzo or Santos.