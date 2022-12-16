It is no secret that several Colombian teams were influenced by drug trafficking in the eighties and nineties. National, the most winning team in the country, is one of them and recently became a trend again after the launch of ‘Dangerous move‘, the new documentary from the streaming platform HBO in which the controversy is narrated Libertadores Cup of 1989 achieved by the Antioquia team and that would have had influence of drug trafficking in competition.

The footage contains the testimony of six referees, who reportedly received death threats from the Medellin cartel in the knockout phases of the Libertadores in 1989. Above all, the semifinal against Defender Sporting of Uruguay and the final against olympia from Paraguay.

In the trailer the three referees appear commenting on their experience during the 1989 final and they question whether a soccer game was more important than their lives. They were threatened by members of the drug trade who needed the victory of the paisa group, according to what they say.

With this launch, the fans of National Athletic They have criticized the documentary for damaging the institution’s image. It is worth mentioning that Netflix also recently launched the series ‘Goals against‘ in which they also recount the green’s connections to drug trafficking.

Dark and shameful page that of our football in the 80s. If Nacional did not win, that Libertadores would have killed Loustau, there is no doubt about that in the documentary. Did the technicians Maturana, Ochoa and Chiqui not know about the adventures of the owners or did they turn a blind eye? – Diego Cruz Cortés (@DiegoCruzCortes) December 16, 2022

It is worth mentioning that in that year the Colombian League was suspended after the murder of referee Álvaro Ortega, on December 15, as Popeye recounted in the documentary The Two Escobars. Pablo Escobar would have had him assassinated for his performance in the match between America and Independent of Medellin, where he annulled, due to a dangerous game in a Chilean, a goal against ‘DIM’ with two minutes left to finish.

November 15, 1989 Union Magdalena 1-0 Atletico Nacional

Independiente Medellin 0-0 America de Cali That same night, after the game in Medellín, referee Álvaro Ortega was assassinated, which is why a First A Championship was canceled for the only time. pic.twitter.com/qeeyTEgaio — Javier Danilo Correa Ospina (@jdanilocorrea) November 15, 2021

“That day I was next to the boss and América de Cali beat Medellín with the referee’s hand. Pablo was very offended and ordered Chopo to look for referee Álvaro Ortega to kill him.”Popeye mentioned.

Despite the clues, the process to find the culprit of this murder was stopped in box 231 of the Itagüí Prosecutor’s Office. In 2009, At the end of the 20th anniversary of the crime, the prosecutor 176 of Medellín archived the investigation.

SPORTS WRITING

More news of your interest