The top 15 favorites to win the Copa Libertadores 2023. pic.twitter.com/TOIkOd6lia — 365Scores (@365ScoresApp) February 20, 2023

Also, in Asunción, the National from Paraguay took advantage over the Sporting Cristal of Peru by a score of 2-0, after the goals of Roberto Martinez and Gustavo Aguilar. The return will also be on Tuesday, February 28 at the National Stadium.

On the other hand, the Hurricane of Argentina tied 0-0 with the boston river of Uruguay in the Centennial Stadiumwith the return agreed for Wednesday, March 1 at the Tomas Adolfo Duco.

🇵🇾 AGONICAL VICTORY OF CERRO PORTEÑO IN CHILE 👏 Defeated Curicó Unido 1-0 in the first leg of Phase 2 of the Cup #Liberators ⚽ Patino 🔜 The return will be on 2/28 pic.twitter.com/LjVIy0Gv7q – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 22, 2023

Another tie happened with the Atletico Mineiro of Brazil against carabobo of Venezuela, a game that ended without annotations in the Central University Olympic from Venezuela. Now everything will be resolved on Wednesday March 1 in Mineirao.

On the other hand, the Magellan of Chile thrashed 3-0 at always ready of Bolivia in the Lieutenant of Rancaguaso they will seek to seal their pass to the next round on Thursday, March 2 at the Hernando Siles.

For the Academy they were not Ready. Magallanes, with goals from Vilches, Piñero and Filla, defeated Always Ready from Bolivia 3-0 in the first leg match for phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores, the return next Thursday, March 2 in La Paz.#LibertadoresXCHV#Liberators pic.twitter.com/wkFGuGVnDJ – Chilean Premier League (@AbranCancha8) February 23, 2023

Finally, there was one more 0-0 between the sports maldonado of Uruguay and the Strength of Brazil, held in the Sunday Burgueñodeciding everything on Thursday, March 2 at the Castelao Stadium.

Of the 16 participating teams, eight will come out ahead, who will measure each other to meet the four that will complete the Group Phase. The crossovers would be like this:

carabobo either Atletico Mineiro vs Catholic University either millionaires

National either Sporting Cristal vs boston river either Hurricane

sports maldonado either Strength vs United Curico either Cerro Porteño

The National either Independent Medellin vs Magellan either always ready

FINAL! Deportivo Maldonado 🇺🇾 and Fortaleza 🇧🇷 drew 0-0 for the first leg of Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores. The rematch will take place on Thursday, March 2 at the Castelão Stadium. pic.twitter.com/g3iEiZ79Te — VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 24, 2023

According to the Ranking of the CONMEBOLthis is how the teams of Phase 2 of the Libertadores Cup 2023:

Tuesday, February 28: Sporting Cristal vs Nacional Asunción – ESPN and Star+

Wednesday, March 1: Huracán vs. Boston River –FOX Sports and Star+

Wednesday, March 1: Independiente Medellín vs El Nacional – ESPN and Star+

Wednesday, March 1: Atlético Mineiro vs. Carabobo – ESPN and Star+

Thursday, March 2: Always Ready vs. Magallanes – FOX Sports 1, Chilevision,Star+

Thursday, March 2: Fortaleza vs Deportivo Maldonado – FOX Sports and Star+

Thursday, March 2: Millonarios vs. Universidad Católica – ESPN, FOX Sports 1 and Star+