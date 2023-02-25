The Copa Libertadores 2023 is carrying out Phase 2 of the preliminaries, celebrating the first leg matches between the participants from February 21 to 23, while the return matches will take place from February 28 to March 2 to meet the who will participate in Phase 3, looking for a ticket to the Group Phase of the CONMEBOL international tournament.
During the week, the Cerro Porteño from Paraguay beat 0-1 against United Curico of Chile in Santiago, thanks to some Juan Patinotaking advantage for the return, next Tuesday, February 28 in The New Pot.
Also, in Asunción, the National from Paraguay took advantage over the Sporting Cristal of Peru by a score of 2-0, after the goals of Roberto Martinez and Gustavo Aguilar. The return will also be on Tuesday, February 28 at the National Stadium.
On the other hand, the Hurricane of Argentina tied 0-0 with the boston river of Uruguay in the Centennial Stadiumwith the return agreed for Wednesday, March 1 at the Tomas Adolfo Duco.
He Independent Medellin from Colombia also drew 2-2 against The National of Ecuador in the White Housedeciding the winner on Wednesday, March 1 at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.
Another tie happened with the Atletico Mineiro of Brazil against carabobo of Venezuela, a game that ended without annotations in the Central University Olympic from Venezuela. Now everything will be resolved on Wednesday March 1 in Mineirao.
On the other hand, the Magellan of Chile thrashed 3-0 at always ready of Bolivia in the Lieutenant of Rancaguaso they will seek to seal their pass to the next round on Thursday, March 2 at the Hernando Siles.
Added to that, millionaires of Colombia registered a 0-0 with the Catholic University from Ecuador. The return will be on Thursday March 2 in the campin.
Finally, there was one more 0-0 between the sports maldonado of Uruguay and the Strength of Brazil, held in the Sunday Burgueñodeciding everything on Thursday, March 2 at the Castelao Stadium.
Of the 16 participating teams, eight will come out ahead, who will measure each other to meet the four that will complete the Group Phase. The crossovers would be like this:
carabobo either Atletico Mineiro vs Catholic University either millionaires
National either Sporting Cristal vs boston river either Hurricane
sports maldonado either Strength vs United Curico either Cerro Porteño
The National either Independent Medellin vs Magellan either always ready
However, on Wednesday, March 8, the Ida matches of the Phase 3 and on March 15 the return clashes will end to meet the last four who will participate in the search for Eternal Glory.
According to the Ranking of the CONMEBOLthis is how the teams of Phase 2 of the Libertadores Cup 2023:
|
Place of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Ranking
|
Club
|
eleven
|
Atletico Mineiro
|
fifteen
|
Cerro Porteño
|
35
|
Sporting Cristal
|
54
|
Independent Medellin
|
57
|
millionaires
|
58
|
Hurricane
|
71
|
National Asuncion
|
73
|
The National
|
74
|
always ready
|
78
|
Strength
|
90
|
Catholic University
|
183
|
carabobo
|
215
|
Magellan
|
224
|
boston river
|
——
|
sports maldonado
|
——
|
United Curico
Tuesday, February 28: Cerro Porteño vs. Curicó Unido – Fox Sports 1 and Star+
Tuesday, February 28: Sporting Cristal vs Nacional Asunción – ESPN and Star+
Wednesday, March 1: Huracán vs. Boston River –FOX Sports and Star+
Wednesday, March 1: Independiente Medellín vs El Nacional – ESPN and Star+
Wednesday, March 1: Atlético Mineiro vs. Carabobo – ESPN and Star+
Thursday, March 2: Always Ready vs. Magallanes – FOX Sports 1, Chilevision,Star+
Thursday, March 2: Fortaleza vs Deportivo Maldonado – FOX Sports and Star+
Thursday, March 2: Millonarios vs. Universidad Católica – ESPN, FOX Sports 1 and Star+
