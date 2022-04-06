Thursday, April 7, 2022
Copa Libertadores 2022: the millionaire sum that the champion will win

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Deportivo Cali

Cali vs. Mouth.

Photo:

John Paul Wheel. TIME

Conmebol increased the award with respect to the previous edition.

The Copa Libertadores is the most important club tournament in South America and therefore the award ceremony is a key part of it.

For this edition, Conmebol increased the award and will handle the not inconsiderable sum of 244 million dollars to distribute among the participants and in the different rounds.

A lot of money


The champion will keep 25 million, after accumulating 600,000 for each game, he will win 1.5 million for the round of 162 million for reaching the quarterfinals, 2.4 million for overcoming the semifinal and 16 million dollars for winning the final.

To compare, the last champion, Palmeiras, received 22.5 million dollars for overcoming all the rounds and obtaining the title.

sports

