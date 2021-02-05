The issue 62 of the Libertadores Cup will be launched this Friday on the desks of the Conmebol with the realization of First of the raffles that will have this contest, whose formal start on the playing fields is scheduled for next Wednesday February 24th.

In this draw initial, to be done at 12 (Argentina time) with live and direct transmission of the chain ESPN and the channels of social networks Conmebol, will determine the ordering of the first three stages of the competition, of which four teams qualified for the group stage.

The phases 1, 2 and 3 They will host the worst-ranked teams in the ten continental leagues, which will begin a long journey that, if successful, will take them to the final of the Copa Libertadores planned a priori for November 20, at the venue to be confirmed.

Diego Braghieri, defender who arrives as reinforcement to San Lorenzo. (Photo: San Lorenzo Press).

This will be the First of the three draws who will have the Cup in its development: in April It will be time to define the members of the eight groups that will give shape to the instance that receives the best of each country. And the third It will be before the realization of the round of 16 (mid-July), to set the course in the playoff stage.

What is defined in this draw of the Libertadores

Of the 47 teams that must qualify for the Libertadores Cup, six will start the Phase 1, of which three will advance for the Phase 2 in which 16 clubs will take part.

The Phase 1 brings together teams from Bolivia (one), Ecuador (one), Paraguay (one), Peru (one), Uruguay (1) and Venezuela (1) in keys determined by draw. The three winners of their respective keys will go to Phase 2 as E1, E2 and E3.

The teams that will make up each bolillero will be distributed according to their locations in the club classification; in bolillero 2 clubs with a lower position in that ranking will be included and they will be local in the first game.

Caracas FC is one of the teams that will participate in the Libertadores from Phase 1. (AP)

For example, the first team that will be drawn in ballroom 2 will make up the key E1 and will be local in the first match. The second team, coming from bolillero 1, will be their rival, defining this as a local in the second leg.

For this instance they are already classified Guaraní (Paraguay), Caracas FC (Venezuela), Catholic University (Ecuador), César Vallejo (Peru) Y Royal Parí (Bolivia).

The sixth square is Uruguay 4, which can be for Montevideo City Torque, Peñarol, Rentistas, Montevideo Wanderers, Liverpool or Cerro Largo. It will be defined once the date of the weekend of February 12-14 is over.

Guaraní, directed by Gustavo Costas, will also start early to play the Libertadores. (EFE)

The Phase 2 will begin on March 10. It will be played by the three teams from the previous phase, plus another 13 qualifiers from Brazil (2), Colombia (2), Chile (2) and a team from the remaining 7 associations.

In the case of Argentina, the one involved in this stage is San Lorenzo, the only one of the seven qualifiers who will start the Libertadores at such a premature stage.

It is also already defined that they will enter this phase Junior from Barranquilla (Colombia), National Athletic of Medellín (Colombia), Bolivar (Bolivia), Independent of the Valley (Ecuador), Freedom (Paraguay), Ayacucho (Peru) Y Deportivo Lara (Venezuela).

Independiente del Valle, a tough team that joins in Phase 2 of the Libertadores. (EFE)

The remaining five will arrive from Brazil (two teams), Chile (two) and Uruguay (one).

The 16 teams will play round-trip matches, distributed in eight keys established by lottery and whose locations have been defined by the aforementioned classification.

For the keys, they will be located at the time of the draw of the 16 classified for this Phase 2. In one bolillero there will be the eight best placed on the payroll, and in the other the remaining five will be included plus the three that have been added from the previous stage. The teams from Bolillero 1 will define home.

Junior from Barranquilla, with Teo Gutiérrez, will compete in the Libertadores from Phase 2. (EFE)

The winners of these keys will qualify for the Phase 3, which will be named C1, C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7 and C8. The venues in this stage will also be defined by ranking, while teams from the same country cannot face each other.

The Phase 3 It will be played from April 7. There, the eight qualified clubs will face round-trip matches in predetermined brackets: the four winners will go to groups such as G1, G2, G3 and G4 and the four eliminated will go on to integrate the South American Cup team.

Yes San Lorenzo manages to overcome the two previous phases of the Cup that lies ahead, he will join the other six Argentine teams already classified in the groups: Boca Juniors (league champion), Defense and Justice (champion of the 2020 South American Cup), River plate, Racing Club, Argentinos Juniors Y Velez Sarsfield.

