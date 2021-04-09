This Friday at 1:00 p.m., in Asunción, a new edition of the Libertadores Cup, which is already being played in its qualifying phases and has San Lorenzo eager to reach the final draw (he must reverse 3-1 against Santos, in Brasilia) where they wait Boca, River, Racing, Velez, Argentinos and Defense and Justice as representatives of Argentine soccer.

“Eternal glory”, says the motto of the most exciting tournament in South America, as if everything were summed up to going around the Olympics in the final (still no confirmed venue). But beyond the feelings, the club treasuries do the math and dream of seeing their coffers injected by the shocking dollar amounts who promises to deliver the Conmebol, increasingly generous when it comes to distributing “the cake”.

It is that, for example, if Boca dreams of hiring Cavani, Torreira or Medel, among the figures that are mentioned to join from June, it will be very important to accumulate money constant and sound to pay their respective contracts. And of course, for that it will be key to win and go through the rounds.

It is to be eliminated in the group area (only later could the reinforcements be added) it would mean losing the possibility of competing for almost 25 million dollars. In this first phase, already assured for all, each club will receive 1 million dollars for each game played at home. The account is clear: just for participating they already get 3 million dollars.

Boca bets everything on Libertadores and reverse the bad image that he left after his elimination with Santos. EFE / Andre Penner POOL

And from there comes the best, with the end as a big carrot in terms of finances and transactions. Each round of 16 match will offer 1.05 million; each quarterfinal game, 1.5 million; and each semis game, $ 2 million.

With calculator in hand, the finalists will reach the defining match having won in total just over $ 12 million. It seems enough, but no. In what way to “motivate” with your wallet that unique party with a world-wide window? The runner-up will earn an extra 6 million, and the champion $ 15 million. In other words, losing with one goal on the hour, as happened in the last two editions, would mean throwing away 9 million American bills.

Therefore, in the accumulated, pass the round of groups, each phase and being crowned champion brings just over $ 27 million. All this without counting that the one who raises the cup will also have the possibility of participating in the Club World Cup, an event that does not end up exceeding in tradition those memorable crosses of the Intercontinental Cups but in which if there is something left over, it is dollars.

But going back to San Lorenzo, which depends on a miracle to turn the series around with Santos, in his case the consolation prize would be to participate in the South American Cup. And it is already known, any income in dollars is water in the desert for the Argentine economy.

With the expectations set on that international tournament, which recently had Defense and Justice as champion, and Lanús and Vélez as runner-up and semifinalist, respectively, there is another list of contenders from our country: Newell’s, Talleres, Rosario Central, Arsenal, Independiente and El Garnet, which is going for the rematch.

Regarding the prizes, the South American is much more humble than what the Libertadores offers: in the group stage a total of 900 thousand dollars is received (those eliminated receive a bonus of 120 thousand dollars); in the round of 16, $ 500,000 per game; in quarters, 600 thousand per game; and in semis, 800 thousand per game.

Reaching the final implies earning “millions” for the first time: the runner-up takes 2 million, while the champion, 4 million dollars.