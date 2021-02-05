The Libertadores Cup will have, in 2021, the absence of at least five teams that came out champions of the tournament, but the figure could be even higher because there are countries in which the leagues and those classified for the competitions of the Conmebol.

Those who will be out in this Copa Libertadores are from four different countries and 14 titles are added, although none of them managed to be consecrated in the last decade, but only two of them did so in the 21st century.

The countries that have not yet defined their classifieds are Brazil, Uruguay Y Chile, those who decided to resume their competitions are to modify formats despite the fact that they were interrupted for several months by the coronavirus pandemic, and this led to the delay of their respective definitions.

The completion of Brazilian is scheduled for February 24, and the first two teams from that country to intervene in the Cup they will do it from Phase 2, whose start is estimated for March 10.

Jorge Burruchaga converts the title goal for Independiente in Brazil, against Gremio, in the 1984 Libertadores.

In Uruguay, how the champion will be known after the group stage of the Liberators, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) defined to grant the places according to the position of the teams in the annual table ten days before each instance of the Cup.

This means that the team that occupies the square Uruguay 4, which must start playing in the first phase on February 24, will be for the one who is fourth in the annual table.

Uruguay 3, who will intervene from the Phase 2 (March 10), will be for the one who is third in the positions on the weekend of February 28.

While those who are first and second in the table on April 10 will be those who enter directly in the group stage.

The champions who will be absent

Independent

Although it is no longer surprising because it comes from several years of crisis, that Independiente is not part of the Libertadores Cup It is always a negative milestone as it is the highest winner in the history of the tournament, with seven titles, no less.

The last participation of Independiente in the Libertadores: River eliminated him and Red did not receive this penalty.

Since the Red won his last Cup, in 1984, only intervened in seven editions of the Liberators. But he fails to qualify for the sporting merit achieved in the local tournament in Argentina since 2004: his two most recent appearances were for having been champion of the South American in the previous year.

In 2011 he could not overcome the group stage, in a quartet that he shared with Liga de Quito, Peñarol de Montevideo and Godoy Cruz.

In 2018, meanwhile, he reached the quarterfinals, where he was eliminated by River plate in a controversial definition for a clear penalty by Javier Pinola against Martín Benítez (who also deserved a red card) that Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco omitted in favor of Avellaneda’s team, when from the VAR they suggested reviewing the play.

La Plata students

Share with River Plate the third step of the podium among the most winning Argentine clubs of the Cup, with four crowns, behind seven o’clock Independent and six o’clock Boca Juniors. But Estudiantes de La Plata is going for the third consecutive edition of the Liberators in which you will not participate.

Juan Sebastián Verón with the Libertadores that he won at Estudiantes in 2009, the fourth in the club’s history. (Reuters)

Three-time champion in 1969. 1969 and 1970, the Click he obtained his last conquest in 2009, with Alejandro Sabella as coach and Juan Sebastián Verón as captain and emblem. Since then, he has played it again only five times.

Of the latter, in 2015 he was eliminated in the round of 16 by Independiente Santa Fe. In 2017 he could not qualify in the group stage (he was overcome by Botafogo and Barcelona de Guayaquil). And in 2018 he reached the second round again, when he collided with Gremio de Porto Alegre.

It has the incentive to aspire to a return to the Copa Libertadores to return to being a local in its own stadium, recently reopened, something that has not happened since 1984.

Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro has yet to return from Serie B in Brazil before thinking about playing the Liberators. The club from Minas Gerais, which won the Cup in 1997, declined in 2019 and will be in for at least one more season.

Not a historical person like Scolari in charge managed to get Cruzeiro out of Serie B. Photo: Courtesy of Prensa Cruzeiro

The Minas Gerais team was led by Paulo César Autuori when they achieved their latest conquest: they beat Sporting Cristal of Peru with a goal from Elivélton in the 1-0 win at the Mineirao Stadium. Thus, he added his second crown: the previous one dated from 1976, in which he surpassed in the definition River plate; the following year he returned to the final, but lost against Boca Juniors.

Cruzeiro played a definition again in 2009, but the Cup was left in the hands of Students, who won 2 to 1 and made the Olympic lap at Mineirao.

In 2020, the Brazilian from Second division in eleventh position, 12 points behind Cuiabá, the last of the four teams to be promoted to Serie A. His coach was Luiz Felipe Scolari, who resigned at the end of the season.

Colo Colo

In 2020 find Colo Colo his last appearance in the Libertadores Cup, the only Chilean club that managed to lift it, in 1991, with the team led by Croatian Mirko Jozic and that reached the final after eliminating Mouth a semi-final rematch match with a scandalous closure at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago.

The Cacique Not only is it the only cup champion in Chile, but it is also the club that played it the most times, 34. After 1991, it was only once able to climb among the top four, when in 1997 it reached the semifinals: it eliminated it Cruzeiro, on penalties, a team that was later to be crowned in the final against Sporting Cristal.

In 2020, Colo Colo was eliminated in the group stage with a loss to Jorge Wilstermann in Santiago.

In 2018, under the leadership of Héctor Tapia (he replaced Pablo Guede in the middle of the group stage), he reached the quarterfinals, after having removed Corinthians in the second round although another São Paulo player, Palmeiras, put an end to his excursion in which is so far his last Cup.

Although the Chilean championship has not yet been defined, Colo Colo not only does he no longer have a chance to qualify for the Liberators, but runs the risk of going downhill.

Once Caldas

The second Colombian club to win the Libertadores Cup, after Atlético Nacional de Medellín, Once Caldas achieved glory in 2004, when he was crowned in the final against the Carlos Bianchi’s mouth, which also came from eliminating nothing less than River in the semifinals.

Once Caldas, champion in 2004 in the final against Boca. (AFP)

He has only eight cup appearances, from the first in 1999 to the last in 2015. After being consecrated, he achieved his best performance in 2011, the year in which he reached the quarterfinals and was eliminated by the Saints of Neymar Jr, later champion.

But in his two most recent appearances he did not even reach the group stage: in 2012 Inter de Porto Alegre eliminated him in phase 1, and in 2015 his executioner was Corinthians, in the same instance.

Look also

