The edition 2021 of the Libertadores Cup will be marked by the ranking annual that the Conmebol published based on recent and historical results in their competitions, and those of each club in their respective leagues, since this list is applied for the ordering of the different draws.

According to Conmebol, among the top ten in the ranking there are nine teams that are already classified for the Copa Libertadores this year or still have a chance to access, and only one that will not have international participation due to its poor sports and institutional present. Of them, three are Argentine, four Brazilians, two Uruguayans and one Colombian.

The ranking, which also applies to the South American Cup, includes 262 clubs that accumulated points and another ten that did not qualify. Among them there are also Mexicans, for their participation as guests during several editions in the tournaments of the Conmebol, to which their possible reintegration is analyzed.

The construction of the score of each club covers three requirements: the performance in the last ten years in the Liberators and in the South American; the historical coefficient in both tournaments, and an extra for the teams that have been champions of their respective leagues the previous year.

How was the Conmebol 2021 ranking

The South American Football Confederation released the list after the completion of the coronation of Palmeiras and Defense and Justice as champions of the Liberators Y South American, respectively, since the results in both tournaments influenced its elaboration.

In this way, River Plate was at the top of the list, with 10,652 points, many of which are anchored in the titles achieved by the club in the Marcelo Gallardo era, two Liberators (2015 and 2018) and a South American (2014).

During this period, in addition, in the most important tournament he was a finalist in 2019 and reached the semifinals twice (2017 and 2020). To this he adds the Libertadores that he won in 1986 and 1996.

Second was Boca Juniors, with 8,731.1 points. The Xeneize holds six Liberators (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007) and two South American (2004 and 2005). In addition, despite not having international titles in the last decade, he reached two finals and was always able to advance from the group stage, earning him several points.

The podium closes it Porto Alegre Guild, protagonist of the latest editions of the Liberators, (2017 champion and 2018 semifinalist). Behind appear Palmeiras, Uruguay National, Flamengo, National Athletic of Medellín, Peñarol Y Saints.

The top ten closes with Independiente, who earned credits with obtaining the South American in 2010 and 2017 and seven Liberators obtained between 1964 and 1984. Red He is the only great one in Argentina who will not compete in any tournament of the Conmebol in 2021.

Conmebol 2021 Ranking This is the order of the South American clubs published on February 1.

The best Paraguayan team among the ranked is Cerro Porteño, in 11th place, while Independent of the Valley he was positioned as the most exalted Ecuadorian (20). The first Chilean to appear is Colo-Colo, in 28th place, just ahead of Bolivar from Bolivia, 29.

At the same time, Sporting Cristal It is the highest figure in Peru, 35, while to find the first team of Venezuela you have to reach position 58, to run into the Caracas FC.

The top ten of the Conmebol ranking

1 – River Plate: 10,652 points.

2- Boca Juniors: 8,731.1.

3 – Guild: 6,950.8.

4 – Palmeiras: 6,629.9

5 – National of Montevideo: 5,444.5.

6 – Flamengo: 5,140.6.

7 – National of Medellín: 4,833.3.

8 – Peñarol: 4,632.3.

9 – Santos: 4,443.9.

10 – Independent: 4,210.

Other Argentines among the top hundred



15 – San Lorenzo: 3,305.2 points.

17 – Lanús: 3,219.3.

22 – Racing Club: 2,887.2.

32 – Students of La Plata: 2,343.7.

33 – Velez Sarsfield: 2,066.3.

37 – Defense and Justice: 1,772.

43 – Rosario Central: 1,250.4.

44 – Hurricane: 1,229.5.

54 – Atlético Tucumán: 933.6.

55 – Godoy Cruz: 930.8.

56 – Newell’s Old Boys: 928.7.

59 – Colón de Santa Fe: 830.8.

65 – Arsenal de Sarandí: 682.6.

79 – Tiger: 469.1.

81 – Argentinos Juniors: 445.5.

