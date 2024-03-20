Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/21/2024 – 0:28

The Copa do Nordeste had a Wednesday (20) of classics, highlighted by the victories of Bahia and Ceará, respectively over Vitória and Fortaleza. The clashes were valid for the 6th round of the group stage of the competition.

Playing at Arena Fonte Nova, Bahia showed strength to defeat Vitória to reach 15 points at the top of Group B of the competition and qualify for the quarter-finals. Vitória remained with 8 points and fell to 5th place in Group A after the setback.

With goals from Jean Lucas and Kanu, Esquadrão beat Ba-Vi 2-1 in a Fonte with 48 thousand tricolors and isolated themselves at the top of Group B. #BBMP #PassionThatVibrates pic.twitter.com/UWyZl5LSZP — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ecbahia) March 21, 2024

Tricolor saw Rubro-Negro open the scoring with a great goal from Alerrandro in the 8th minute of the first half and then turn the score around thanks to the efficiency of Jean Lucas, in the 34th minute, and Kanu, 14 minutes later.

At Castelão, Ceará triumphed, with a goal from full-back Raí Ramos in the 20th minute to beat Fortaleza 1-0. The victory took Vozão to 9 points, in 4th place in Group A. Fortaleza remained in second place in Group B with 8 points.

End of game at Arena Vozão. With a goal from my top scorer, Raí Ramos, Vozão wins the second Clásico-Rei of the year. Felipe Santos / Ceará SC#FECxCSC – 0x1 #CopaDoNordeste2024 #TodoMundoJogaTogether pic.twitter.com/CpM2NBv2un — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) March 21, 2024

Other results:

CRB 3 x 1 Juazeirense

América-RN 1 x 0 ABC

River-PI 0 x 0 Altos

Sport 2 x 2 Nautical