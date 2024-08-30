Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/29/2024 – 23:27

Vasco showed strength and defeated Athletico-PR 2-1 in a comeback, on Thursday night (29) at the São Januário stadium, to take the lead in the dispute for a place in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. National Radio broadcast the match live. With this result, Cruzmaltino advances in the competition even with a draw in the return match, which will be played in Curitiba on September 11.

Despite seeing Furacão open the scoring in the 31st minute of the first half with midfielder Christian, Vasco took the final victory thanks to goals from Puma Rodríguez, in the 34th minute of the second half, and Hugo Moura, in the 47th minute.

Youth wins

Juventude also came out on top with a 2-1 home win. The team from Rio Grande do Sul beat Corinthians at Alfredo Jaconi. The team from Caxias do Sul had goals from Carrillo and Danilo Boza, while Gustavo Henrique scored for Timão.