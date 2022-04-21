São Paulo got a 2-2 draw with Juventude this Wednesday (20), in the heart of Alfredo Jaconi stadium, for the third round of the Copa do Brasil. This was an important result for the team led by coach Rogério Ceni, who now decides the spot for the round of 16 of the competition on May 12 at Morumbi.

After this result, whoever wins the round advances. In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided by penalty shootout.

Having the advantage of playing at home, in Caxias do Sul, Juventude opened a 2-0 lead in the early stage, thanks to goals from Pitta, with a header in the 24th minute, and Óscar Ruiz, with a shot from outside the area at 33.

However, in the final stage the game changed shape, with São Paulo discounting just after two minutes, with Arboleda heading, and pulling the tie at 47, in a penalty kick by Reinaldo.

Fish stumble

A team from São Paulo that lost this Wednesday was Santos, who were beaten 1-0 by Coritiba at the Couto Pereira stadium. The only goal of the match was scored by Alef Manga.

WIDE THIGH IN FRONT! Inside Couto Pereira, the @Coritiba managed to win the @santos by 1️⃣ to 0️⃣ and takes advantage of the second game. : Guilherme Griebeler/Coritiba ▶️ Return game: 12/05 at 21 pm.#CopaIntelbrasDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/WnrkqkE3H3 — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) April 21, 2022

The spot for the round of 16 will be defined on May 12 at Vila Belmiro.

