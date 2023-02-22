Marcílio Dias made history this Tuesday (21), as, in his first participation in the Copa do Brasil, he defeated Chapecoense by 1-0, at Gigantão das Avenidas, in Itajaí, to qualify for the second phase of the competition. This match marked the beginning of the 2023 edition of the competition.

The curious thing is that two Sundays ago (12th), the team from Chapecó did better in a game valid for the 7th round of the first phase of the Santa Catarina Championship. Verdão do Oeste won 3-0.

However, this Tuesday it was a different story, with Marcílio Dias relying on Peu’s eye for goals to guarantee victory and classification. In the 41st minute of the second half, the attacker took advantage of the fact that the ball was alive in the area after hitting and rebounding, only to land in the back of the net.

Now Marinheiro de Itajaí awaits the match between Sampaio Corrêa and Maringá to meet his opponent in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil.