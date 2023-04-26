Fluminense qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil after defeating Paysandu by 3-0, on Tuesday night (25) at the Mangueirão stadium, in Belém. Tricolor had already built a good lead in the first leg after overcoming Papão by the same score, but at Maracanã.

VEEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINENSEEEE! CLASSIFIED! WITH GOALS FROM GERMÁN CANO, KENO AND JOHN KENNEDY, FLU SCORES 3 TO 0 IN PAYSANDU AND IS IN THE EIGHTH OF THE BETANO DO BRASIL CUP! LET’S GO, TRICOLOR! pic.twitter.com/cUziJztztR — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) April 26, 2023

Related news:

Living a great moment in the season, the Laranjeiras team had a good match even away from home. And, just 2 minutes into the game, the Colombian Jhon Arias lifted the ball in the area with a free kick, where the Argentine Gérman Cano anticipated the defense to hit the back of the goal defended by Thiago Coelho.

Fluminense continued to rule the match and, just before the break, extended their advantage with Keno. After receiving a pass from Lima at the entrance to the area, the attacker hit the ball. After the break, with the classification virtually guaranteed, coach Fernando Diniz made several changes, including the replacement of Arias by John Kennedy. And the new number nine of the Tricolor closed the scoring at 26 of the second half, when, after dominating the ball at the entrance to the area, he got rid of a marker and hit beautifully for coverage.

classified fox

Who found more difficulties to guarantee the classification was Cruzeiro. After losing 1-0 to Náutico at the Aflitos stadium, Raposa entered the field at Independência with the obligation to win to remain alive in the competition.

With the obligation to score goals, the team from Minas Gerais adopted a very offensive posture from the first minute. But the goals only came out in the final stage. In the 9th minute, winger William only had to shore up after a pass from Bruno Rodrigues. However, the ranking goal came only at 44, when Richard took advantage of a cross in the area to score with a header.

São Paulo in the Round of 16

São Paulo also advanced in the Copa do Brasil. After a goalless draw with Ituano in the middle of the Morumbi stadium, Tricolor won by 1-0, with a goal by Wellington Rato, at the Novelli Junior stadium to guarantee themselves in the round of 16.

spot on penalties

The fourth team to advance in the competition this Wednesday was Athletico-PR, which beat CRB by 4 to 2 in the penalty shootout after a 2 to 1 victory by Hurricane in the middle of Arena da Baixada. The vacancy had to be decided on penalties because, in the first leg, Galo de Campina triumphed by 1 to 0.