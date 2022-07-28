The first game between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, ended without goals. This Wednesday (27), the Carioca Rubro-Negro pressed for the 90 minutes, but ran into the good marking of Hurricane, which held the tie 0-0 at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

The reunion will take place on August 17, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). In case of a tie again, the decision of the spot to the semifinals will be on penalties.

The initial stage was completely dominated by Flamengo. In the first 20 minutes, goalkeeper Bento was forced to work three times, saving, in one of them, a dangerous heel deflection by Pedro. At 30′, also striker Gabriel had the opportunity, free in the area, after a cross by midfielder João Gomes, but kicked over. All back, Athletico finished for the first time in the 45th minute, with midfielder Fernandinho, who sent over goalkeeper Santos’ goal.

Flamengo maintained its stance in the second stage. At four minutes, midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta took a corner and Pedro headed the post. In the next minute, it was the Uruguayan’s turn to score with danger, close to Bento’s goal. At 21, Gabriel had a shot saved over the line by the side Khellven. Four minutes later, shirt 9 hit the crossbar, to the despair of the more than 65,000 fans present at Maracanã.

Satisfied with the tie, Hurricane still scared at the end, in dead balls, with defender Matheus Felipe and midfielder Erick, but without changing the score. In stoppage time, the home team lost defender David Luiz, who was sent off.

Before thinking about the Copa do Brasil again, Flamengo and Athletico turn their attention to the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday (30), at 8:30 pm, Rubro-Negro from Rio welcomes Atlético-GO at Maracanã. On Sunday (31), at 4 pm, Hurricane faces São Paulo at Arena da Baixada. The matches open the second round of the competition.