Flamengo defeated Grêmio by 1 to 0, on the night of this Wednesday (16) at the Maracanã stadium, to qualify for the final of the Copa do Brasil, where it will measure forces with São Paulo, which overcame Corinthians in the other semifinal. of the competition.

MAKE THE PARTY, RUBRO-BLACK NATION! ⚫ O @Flamengo wins on the way back too and guarantees a spot in my FINALÍSIMA for the second year in a row! Mengão wants the penta! pic.twitter.com/VMjAlsEx2Z — Copa do Brasil (@CopaDoBrasilCBF) August 17, 2023

Playing in front of an audience of more than 65 thousand people, the Rubro-Negro didn’t make a great presentation, but showed the coolness to take advantage of the opportunity they had to win and confirm their presence in the big decision.

Flamengo was the first to arrive with danger, just after 6 minutes, when midfielder Gerson crossed to Bruno Henrique, who headed in to force goalkeeper Gabriel Grando to make a great save from close range.

But, needing goals to dream of qualifying, Grêmio went on the attack and had opportunities to open the scoring in the 29th minute, with a shot by Bitello that stopped in the hands of Matheus Cunha, and at the 31st, with a shot from outside the area of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez defended by the goalkeeper rubro-negro.

The pressure from the Porto Alegre team increased after the break and the goal was close to being scored in the 7th minute of the second half, with a strong shot by Luis Suárez that Matheus Cunha deflected out, and at 13 minutes, with a shot by Ferreira that stopped the crossbar .

However, at 24 minutes of the second half, the VAR (video referee) called the judge to analyze a ball dispute in which the ball hit the hand of defender Rodrigo Ely. And, after looking at the monitor, Bráulio da Silva Machado decided to score a penalty. The Uruguayan Arrascaeta went to the penalty spot and did not fail.

He has a nose for goal. He has no way. When it’s not assistance, it’s a swinging net. ⚽ : Maga Jr / Gazeta Press pic.twitter.com/i8RNRIHiDs — Copa do Brasil (@CopaDoBrasilCBF) August 17, 2023

With the 1-0 lead, the team led by Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli knew how to manage the advantage to leave with the victory and a place in the final. Now São Paulo and Flamengo make the big decision of the competition in matches on the 17th and 24th of September.