Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/13/2023 – 0:02

Share



Flamengo went to the Arena da Baixada and defeated Athletico-PR again to guarantee themselves in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. If in the last week the Gávea team triumphed by 2 to 1, this Wednesday (12) the victory was by 2 to 0 in a match broadcast by National Radio.

QUARTER FINAL MISSION: ✅ THE CURRENT CHAMPION GOES TO SEMI ONCE AGAIN!

GO FLAMENGO! VVVAAAMMMOOOOS, NATIONOOOOOO!#VAMOSFLAMENGO #CRF pic.twitter.com/lq5NwlobH3 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 13, 2023

Related news:

Despite Flamengo creating the first clear goal opportunity in the 10th minute with wing-back Ayrton Lucas, who hit the crossbar in the goal defended by Bento after a good score with Gabriel Barbosa, the first stage was dominated by Hurricane, who had the young Vitor Roque is your most dangerous player. The striker, who will defend Barcelona (Spain) from the next European season, created several opportunities to score, the clearest with a shot placed in the 34th minute that stopped on the crossbar.

And Athletico-PR ended up being punished just before the break, in the 44th minute, when Thiago Maia lifted the ball in the area, the Uruguayan Arrascaeta deflected it with his head and Erick deflected it into his own goal.

Needing goals to stay alive, Athletico-PR launched the attack once and for all after the break. Opportunities multiplied, with Christian, Canobbio and Vitor Bueno, but when it came to deciding, there was a lack of efficiency to overcome goalkeeper Matheus Cunha.

In the 13th minute, Flamengo once again overcame Bento, but striker Gabriel Barbosa, who dribbled past the goalkeeper before shooting into the empty net, was in an offside position when he received the pass and the goal was annulled by the referee with assistance VAR (video referee).

With the goal annulled, Athletico-PR got even more excited, offering more spaces for Flamengo in the counterattack bids. In addition, disputes became even tougher, and one player on each side ended up being expelled after a start of confusion in the 45th minute, Gerson for the Gávea team and Thiago Heleno for Hurricane.

Two minutes later David Luiz crossed the ball in the area, Léo Pereira deflected it with a header and Gabriel Barbosa dominated and quickly finished inside the area to give final numbers to the scoreboard and confirm Flamengo’s classification.

Grêmio wins on penalties

Flamengo’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the national competition is Grêmio, which relied on the brilliance of goalkeeper Gabriel Grando to overcome Bahia by 4-3 in the penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes, in a disputed match in Porto Alegre. In the first leg, played last week in Salvador, the score was also a 1-1 draw.

The confrontation was disputed in a lawn very punished by the heavy rains that fell in Porto Alegre this Wednesday, and that took the game to have its beginning postponed in one hour. With this, the first minutes of the initial stage were very damaged, with the clearest opportunities appearing only in the final stage. And who had the first opportunity to open the scoring was Grêmio. At 36 minutes the referee signaled a penalty. But Cristaldo went for the kick and goalkeeper Marcos Felipe defended.

However, the greatest punishment for the team from Rio Grande do Sul came ten minutes later, when Kayky pulled off a quick counterattack and found Everaldo on the left. The striker cut to the middle and hit a beautiful shot in the corner to open the scoring.

At a disadvantage, Grêmio went all out for the attack after the break. The pressure was such that the tie came out in the 26th minute, when Ferreira made a beautiful move on the left and crossed into the area, where the Paraguayan Villasanti scored in the back of the goal.

As equality lasted until the final minute, the classification had to be defined in the penalty shootout, where goalkeeper Gabriel Grando shone defending two charges to lead Grêmio to a 4-3 victory over Bahia.























