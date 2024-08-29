Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/29/2024 – 0:04

Flamengo came out ahead of Bahia in the fight for a place in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. This is because, in a match played at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, Rubro-Negro beat Tricolor 1-0 on Wednesday night (28) in a match broadcast by National Radio.

What a game, Mengão! ⚫️ With a decisive goal from Bruno Henrique, the @Flemish beats Bahia and will have the advantage for the return game, at Maracanã. #BetanoBrazilCopa pic.twitter.com/M1eDcUEw47 — Brazil Cup (@CopaDoBrasilCBF) August 29, 2024

The only goal of the match was scored by striker Bruno Henrique, 4 minutes into the second half, after a corner kick by Uruguayan De La Cruz. With the victory in the first leg, away from home, the team from Gávea will qualify even with a draw in the return match, which will be played at the Maracanã stadium on September 12.

Another team to win away from home in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals was Atlético-MG. Galo defeated São Paulo 1-0 at Morumbi, thanks to a goal by defender Battaglia in injury time in the final stage.