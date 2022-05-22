Even playing with an alternative team, Atlético-MG defeated Brasiliense 1-0, this Sunday (22) at Kleber Andrade stadium, in Cariacica, and advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

⚫⚪ GAME OVER! AT THE KLEBER ANDRADE STADIUM, THE ATLÉTICO WINS THE BRASILIENSE 1-0! THE CURRENT CHAMPION @BRAZIL’S CUP ADVANCE TO THE TOURNAMENT FINAL 8! ⚽Fábio Gomes scored for Alvinegro#VamoRooster #BSExCAM ️ pic.twitter.com/pVGSbFR30X — Atletico (@Atletico) May 22, 2022

Galo managed to qualify without any problem, as they won the first leg by 3-0 at the Mineirão stadium.

The winning goal for the team led by coach Antonio Mohamed came in the 16th minute of the first half, when Savinho crossed for Fábio Gomes to head in.

And it goes rooster! Will the reigning champion go far? @BrasilienseFC 0x1 @Athletic : Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG#CopaIntelbrasDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/UD219FE43H — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) May 22, 2022

Now Galo turns to the Copa Libertadores, where they face Tolima (Colombia) next Wednesday (25) at Mineirão in search of the leadership of Group D of the continental competition.