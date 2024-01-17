We find ourselves on the threshold of a decisive chapter in the exciting journey of the Copa del Rey, a competition that has left its mark with its epic moments and unforgettable surprises. Last season, Real Madrid emerged as champion, beating Osasuna in a final full of intensity and emotion, securing a title that would later grant them the Spanish Super Cup, after leaving behind giants like Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. .
The battle for glory continues this year, and the question that resonates is: Who will be Real Madrid's successor at the top of the Copa del Rey? The answer to this mystery is getting closer, but before that, attention is focused on the draw for the quarterfinals, an event that is shaping up to be the next step on the exciting road to the grand final.
When is the draw for the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals?
Anticipation grows as we approach the crucial moment of the competition. The draw for the quarterfinals is scheduled for next Friday, January 19. This momentous event will take place in the Luis Aragonés assembly hall of the Ciudad del Fútbol, from 1:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). It is here that the clashes that will determine the next step towards glory in this exciting Copa del Rey will be revealed.
This year, the tournament has been full of surprises, with emerging teams challenging established powerhouses. The City of Football is preparing to become the epicenter of emotions as the teams anxiously await their fates in the race to the quarterfinals. Fans from all over the country are waiting with anticipation to find out what duels the next phase of this exciting competition will bring.
Which teams have qualified for the Quarterfinals?
The answer to this question remains pending the conclusion of the round of 16 matches. As the teams battle on the field, the suspense increases, and each goal becomes one step closer to the coveted final.
Qualified teams: Seville, Athletic club and Mallorca.
