This morning the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey took place at the headquarters of the Federation in the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas.
In the drum were 13 teams of First division (FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Elche, Espanyol, Valencia, Betis, Mallorca and Cádiz), two of Second division (Girona and Sporting de Gijón) and one of First RFEF (Atlético Baleares). These 16 teams have met their luck for the next round.
As in previous rounds, the draw has had conditions:
– The three teams of lower category could not face each other and therefore the three will face a First Division.
– The tie will be played in the field of the lower category rival, and in matches between two teams of the same category it will be played in the field of the team whose ball came first in the draw.
Atlético Baleares – Valencia
Girona – Rayo Vallecano
Sporting de Gijón – Cádiz
Elche – Real Madrid
Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid
Real Betis – Seville
Athletic Club – FC Barcelona
Mallorca – Espanyol
The round of 16 matches will be played as a single match on January 15 and 16, except for the four clubs that participate in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athltic Club, which will play on January 19. same month.
