The keys for the Copa del Rey 2021/2022 were ready this Friday. The quarterfinal pairings were drawn and will be played on February 1 and 3 at single match.

Radamel Falcao Garcia live the dream of lifting a trophy again, this time with Rayo Vallecano, which is one of the 8 teams that remain in the race. This time the Colombian striker’s team will face Mallorca.

Will Falcao be ready for the game?

So far, everything indicates that the Colombian striker will not be in the match that will be played in Vallecas, due to the commitment he has with the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifying.

Precisely on February 1, Colombia will have a crucial match against Argentina at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba. His presence with Rayo Vallecano will depend on the day the match is scheduled in Spain.

Background

The team led by Andoni Iraola they recently eliminated Girona, where Colombian defender Bernardo Espinosa plays, in the round of 16.

For its part, Mallorca, led by Luis García Plaza, left Espanyol behind after beating them 2-1.

The most recent confrontation between the squads that will now face each other in the Copa del Rey, occurred last November 22th for the League. That time Rayo Vallecano won 3-1 with goals from Sergi Guardiola, Álvaro García and Óscar Trejo.

