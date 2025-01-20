This Monday, January 20, is celebrated in quarterfinal draw of the King’s Cupan event that, as usual, will be held in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. Eight clubs, all of them from the First Division, will meet their rivals to try to reach the semifinals of this exciting tournament. Athletic, the current champion, eliminated by Osasuna in the round of 16, will not be in the pot.

No team from the Second Division or other lower categories of Spanish football has managed to get into the round of 16 of this Copa del Rey, which will meet its champion on April 26 at La Cartuja in Seville.

As has happened in the previous qualifying rounds, the quarterfinal round It is played in a single match. As all the classified teams play in the First Division, the team whose ball comes out first when the pairings are defined will be the one that will play in its stadium.

We remember that the teams qualified for these quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey are Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Real Madrid, Getafe and Leganés. Pot in which the current champion, Athletic, will not be present, eliminated by the Osasunista team in the round of 16 duel played in San Mamés.









Atlético de Madrid

Barcelona

Getale

Leganes

Osasuna

real Madrid

Royal Society

Valencia

According to the RFEF calendar, the pairings that come out of this draw for the quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, February 5, but the qualifiers could also be distributed between Tuesday, February 4 and Thursday, February 6.

Schedule and day of the Copa del Rey draw, quarterfinals

The draw for the pairings of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals It will be held this Monday, January 20, in the Luis Aragonés Hall of the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. An event that will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Copa del Rey draw

Fans of the 8 teams present in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey will be able to follow the draw through Teledeporte and Movistar, as well as through the YouTube channel of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The readers of ABC.es They will have detailed information about the development of the draw, but also about the preview and the reactions of the different clubs.