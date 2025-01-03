This Friday the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey with the dispute of three games, a round that will be divided into five days and that will extend until next Tuesday, January 7, when it will close with the Eldense-Valencia duel.
The four teams present in the Spanish Super Cup (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Mallorca and Athletic), exempt in the previous qualifying rounds, are already participating in these round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.
Copa del Rey match schedules
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
Pontevedra – Mallorca (7:00 p.m.).
Racing de Ferrol – Rayo Vallecano (7:00 p.m.).
Granada – Getafe (7:00 p.m.).
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
Huesca – Real Betis (3:30 p.m.).
Tenerife – Osasuna (4:30 p.m.).
Almería – Seville (5:30 p.m.).
Barbastro – Barcelona (7:00 p.m.).
UD Logroñés – Athletic Club (9:30 p.m.).
Marbella – Atlético de Madrid (9:30 p.m.).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
Ourense – Real Valladolid (12.00 hours).
Elche – Las Palmas (12.00 hours).
Cartagena – Leganés (3:30 p.m.).
Ponferradina – Real Sociedad (3:30 p.m.).
Racing de Santander – Celta (3:30 p.m.).
MONDAY JANUARY 6
CD Minera – Real Madrid (7:00 p.m.).
TUESDAY JANUARY 7
Eldense – Valencia (9:00 p.m.).
#Copa #del #Rey #match #schedules
Leave a Reply