This Friday the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey with the dispute of three games, a round that will be divided into five days and that will extend until next Tuesday, January 7, when it will close with the Eldense-Valencia duel.

The four teams present in the Spanish Super Cup (Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca and Athletic), exempt in the previous qualifying rounds, are already participating in these round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Copa del Rey match schedules FRIDAY, JANUARY 3 Pontevedra – Mallorca (7:00 p.m.).





Racing de Ferrol – Rayo Vallecano (7:00 p.m.). Granada – Getafe (7:00 p.m.). SATURDAY, JANUARY 4 Huesca – Real Betis (3:30 p.m.). Tenerife – Osasuna (4:30 p.m.). Almería – Seville (5:30 p.m.). Barbastro – Barcelona (7:00 p.m.). UD Logroñés – Athletic Club (9:30 p.m.). Marbella – Atlético de Madrid (9:30 p.m.). SUNDAY, JANUARY 5 Ourense – Real Valladolid (12.00 hours). Elche – Las Palmas (12.00 hours). Cartagena – Leganés (3:30 p.m.). Ponferradina – Real Sociedad (3:30 p.m.). Racing de Santander – Celta (3:30 p.m.). MONDAY JANUARY 6 CD Minera – Real Madrid (7:00 p.m.). TUESDAY JANUARY 7 Eldense – Valencia (9:00 p.m.).

