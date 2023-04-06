The director of institutional relations of Real MadridEmilio Butragueño stressed the importance of second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal against him Barcelona and the reaction of the merengue team after the handicap in the first leg.

According to his words, the white team reacted “like a champion team“, and he has been deserving of the victory for his firmness in defense and precision in attack.

Emilio Butragueno praised the players and the technical director Carlo Ancelotti, who showed he knows how to handle the pressure. Likewise, he avoided commenting on the rumors that place the Italian strategist in command of the Brazil’s selectionalthough he assured that they are “happy” with him.

We recommend you read

The French striker Karim Benzema He was one of the great protagonists of the match, scoring a hat-trick. For Emilio ButraguenoBenzema’s good form is critical to Real Madrid’s chances of achieving their goals.