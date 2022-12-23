El Cacereño, a team from the fourth category of Spanish football that gave a surprise in the Copa del Rey yesterday after defeating and eliminating Girona, will face Real Madrid in the round of 32. This is how the draw that was held this Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas with the presence of Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, wanted it. Along with that crossing, Barcelona – Intercity is the other most prominent draw for the matches that will be played on January 3, 4 and 5 (TVE and Movistar). They will be the first football matches that 2023 will bring, towards the final on May 6 at the Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville. Madrid will play on Tuesday the 3rd, while Barça will play on Wednesday the 4th.

There were five hype and crosses directed: the two clubs from the Second RFEF are paired with two from the Super Cup. The remaining two from the first hype face two teams from the First RFEF. Six teams from the fourth pot with six teams from LaLiga Santander. The five clubs from LaLiga SmartBank, on the other hand, face five teams from LaLiga Santander and, finally, there will be two clashes between Primera teams.

Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Real Madrid and Betis – the four that will contest the Spanish Super Cup from January 11 to 15 – have been spared the previous phases, but they are already coming into play. Betis, current champion, has been matched with CD Ibiza (Thursday, January 5), Valencia will play, on the other hand, against La Nucía (Tuesday, January 3). The other crosses are: Oviedo – Atlético de Madrid, Logroñés – Real Sociedad, Eldense – Athletic, Pontevedra – Mallorca, Linares – Sevilla, Ceuta – Elche, Alavés – Valladolid, Cartagena – Villarreal, Sporting – Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol – Celta, Levante – Getafe, Nastic-Osasuna.

David Grande, Cacereño striker, acknowledged that the tie against Ancelotti’s team will be “very difficult”, but assured that in his field “everything is possible” and they will face the game with the illusion of passing the tie. In the two previous qualifiers, Cacereño got rid of Córdoba, from the First RFEF, and from Girona, from the First. “We are going with enthusiasm and not only to see how they play but to get through the tie. It will be a very nice game, a day of celebration for the whole city, and without a doubt a beautiful day”, Grande said.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.