The matches for the Copa del Rey semi-finals have already been designed. The draw held at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation provided a first duel between Mallorca and Real Sociedad, while the second will be a true early final, which will pit Atlético de Madrid against Athletic Club. The Balearic Islands and Madrid will act as home teams against the two Basque rivals, since they came out of the hype in first place. Real Sociedad and Athletic will play the second leg of these semifinals at home. It must be remembered that this tie is played over two legs, with the first leg matches scheduled for February 6 and 7, while the return matches will be played on the 27th and 29th of the same month. The four teams will seek to get into the grand final, which will be held on April 6 in Seville, at the La Cartuja stadium.

The cross between Atlético and Athletic anticipates, a priori, two high-tension matches. These are the two favorites to win the title based on history, budget and track record. “It's going to be a nice, hard-fought game. We are looking forward to this double match and with the hope of being able to advance to the final,” clarified Mario Hermoso, Atlético defender. “We play against a team that is armed to win titles. It will be complicated. It is true that people will have the possibility of seeing the return at home, where we feel strong. I express the utmost respect, thinking only about the first leg and we will have time to think about the return leg. “He is a rival made to win titles,” clarified Ander Herrera, Athletic midfielder. Atlético has won 10 Cup titles. The last came in 2013 in a final won by the team led by Simeone against Mourinho's Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-1).

Athletic is the cup team par excellence. The communion of the fans with this trophy is impressive as could be seen in the duel against Barcelona in the quarterfinals. The Basque team has won 23 titles, although the last one was in 1984. Since then, it has been a finalist in 1985 (lost 2-1 against Atlético), in 2009 (lost 4-1 against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona), in 2012 (3-0 also against Guardiola's Barcelona), in 2015 (3-1 also against Barcelona), in 2020 (1-0 against Real Sociedad) and in 2021 (4-0 against Barcelona. If you get into The final would be his third in Seville, although on this occasion his fans could travel to Seville, since the 2020 and 2021 finals were played without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mallorca is looking for the Cup final under the guidance of a veteran coach like Javier Aguirre. They won the title in 2003, beating Recreativo de Huelva in the final (3-0). He was also a finalist in 1998 and 1991, losing both finals against Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Real Sociedad wants to return to the La Cartuja Stadium, where they won the Cup in a Basque final against Athletic (1-0). It was the 2020 final, which was played in 2021 due to the pandemic. It was played without an audience and Real now wants their fans to travel to Seville. Athletic also wants it, so a possible Basque final in the capital of Andalusia would be played with an audience. La Real is having a great season, since it is in sixth position in the League, will play the round of 16 of the Champions League against PSG with home field advantage and is in the semifinals of the Cup. “The most important thing is the match against Rayo. We have to forget the Cup for now. We play with our fans and we want to win. We need it,” said Imanol Alguacil, coach of the San Sebastian team.

