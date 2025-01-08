Follow the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey live, with the matches, pairings and matches of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Girona, Athletic Club and the rest of the teams today.

12:34 Be careful because great games can come out of this draw… The only rule is that lower category teams will face First Division teams, so the draw may result in a Real Madrid – Barça, a Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid or an Athletic – Real Sociedad. How exciting!

12:32 In Pontevedra he dreams of the derby… The Second RFEF team that eliminated the competition’s runners-up in the round of 32 (RCD Mallorca) dreams of facing Celta de Vigo in the round of 16. A match that has not taken place since 2004.

12:31 The Second Division, First RFEF and Second RFEF teams will face one from the First Division In addition, they will play the tie in their respective stadiums. Four confrontations between Primeras are assured.

12:29 This will be the distribution in the draw… The mechanics of the draw will be as follows: There will be four pots: In the first pot there will be the Primera teams: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Osasuna, Getafe, Leganés, Celta de Vigo, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia. In the second pot will be the Second Division teams. Elche and Almeria. In the third pot will be Ourense, a First RFEF team. In the fourth and last pot will be Pontevedra, a Second RFEF team.