Know the result of the Copa del Rey drawwith the crosses, pairings, matches and rivals of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético and the rest of the teams today.

12:37 The dates of the Copa del Rey The Copa del Rey quarter-final qualifying matches that emerge from this Monday’s draw will be played between February 4, 5 and 6. We also take this opportunity to remind you of the dates of the semi-finals and final of the Copa del Rey. The first leg of the semifinals is scheduled for February 26, while the second leg will be on April 2. The final is set for April 26, 2025 at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

12:34 The representatives of the eight clubs classified for this draw for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey begin to be seen in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas, the traditional setting for this event.

12:31 Are there any conditions in this Cup quarter-final draw? In the previous round, Almería, Elche (both from the Second Federation), Ourense (First RFEF) and Pontevedra (Segunda RFEF) were eliminated, so, for the first time in this year’s edition of the Copa del Rey, in There will be no conditions in today’s draw as the eight qualified clubs are from the First Division. The draw will be pure and the team whose ball comes out first will be the one that will play in its stadium. We remind you that, as has happened until now, The quarterfinals are also played in a single match. In the semifinals, the matches will be round-trip matches.

12:28 The 8 teams classified for the quarterfinals of the Cup Although you all know it, it doesn’t hurt to remind our readers of the names of the eight teams classified for the quarterfinals of this Copa del Rey. In the drum of this draw, there will be the balls from Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Getafe, Leganés, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Valencia and Osasuna. That of Athletic, the current champion of the tournament, will not be there. The people from Bilbao were defeated in San Mamés by the Navarrese and will not be able to repeat the success achieved in the previous edition. By autonomous community, four teams from Madrid appear in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Cup, one Catalan, one Basque, one Navarrese, one from the Valencian Community

12:23 Where is the draw for the Cup quarterfinals held? As usual, this draw for the Copa del Rey, corresponding to the quarter-final qualifying matches, takes place at the Luis Aragonés Hall in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. The eight teams qualified for this round will meet here. A raffle that will begin at 1:00 p.m. and that we will tell you in detail.